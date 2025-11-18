RED DOT MIAMI 2025 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Red Dot Miami, celebrating 20 years as a premier contemporary art fair, returns alongside Spectrum Miami, forming a centerpiece of Miami Art Week with top galleries and artists from the U.S. and around the world. The fair showcases the best of contemporary art through special exhibits, engaging programming, and participation from leading galleries, nonprofits, and institutions.

Over five days, Red Dot Miami buzzes with discovery and interaction, highlighted by its signature Spotlight Program, which features cutting-edge galleries curated by the Redwood Art Group committee for a truly inspiring experience.