RED DOT MIAMI 2025 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Where Art Takes Center Stage: Spotlight on Red Dot Miami
Red Dot Miami, celebrating 20 years as a premier contemporary art fair, returns alongside Spectrum Miami, forming a centerpiece of Miami Art Week with top galleries and artists from the U.S. and around the world. The fair showcases the best of contemporary art through special exhibits, engaging programming, and participation from leading galleries, nonprofits, and institutions.
Over five days, Red Dot Miami buzzes with discovery and interaction, highlighted by its signature Spotlight Program, which features cutting-edge galleries curated by the Redwood Art Group committee for a truly inspiring experience.
John Denis – Booth 716
Chicago, IL
https://www.johnjosephdenis.com/
John Denis is a contemporary artist who has over the last two decades developed a signature medium using glass and acrylic. Denis’s art opens the boundaries of glass as sculpture. He introduces an esthetic that bridges abstract, architectural and natural form. The work presents a modern sensibility to texture, light and composition.
Nguyen Thanh Gallery – Booth 703
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
http://www.nguyenthanhartist.com
For twenty-five years, Nguyen Thanh has explored the philosophy of peace through painting. Each work is a chapter in his journey, capturing calm within movement and finding serenity amid chaos. Through abstraction, he transforms tension into softness and noise into quiet strength. For Thanh, art is a guide to inner peace, inviting viewers to pause, breathe, and be renewed.
OSJ Art Factory – Booth 416
Gyeonggi-Do, Korea
https://www.osjartfactory.com/
OSJ Art Factory is dedicated to discovering and nurturing artists, curating engaging exhibitions, and offering educational programs to enrich the cultural and artistic community. The gallery supports artists by participating in both domestic and international art fairs, presenting a diverse range of art, and collaborating closely with creators to help them advance in the art world.
Scarcity Hub – Booth 712
Chester Springs, Pensylvania
Featuring Elena Salova, a Ukrainian-born, Spain-based artist, blends classical and monumental art with a contemporary, introspective sensibility. Her work explores the subconscious—human emotion, intuition, and spiritual experience—transforming psychological depth into visual poetry that balances light and shadow, form, and feeling.