Meet the Gallery: JDR Atelier

We were intrigued with the story behind JDR Atelier when we first met them at Spectrum Miami 2023. Basically, three artists coming together to find synergy and strength in building a business together. We thought it was a story our readers would love to read and use it to inspire their own opportunities.
Art Business News: Give us an overview. Tell us about JDR Atelier, how it started, and your vision.
JDR Atelier: Having first met at an Art Fair in March 2022, Jessica de Vreeze, Daniel Marin, and Romi Myers quickly bonded over shared experiences as Miami-based artists. With diverse backgrounds and a mutual passion for growth and success in the art world, they forged a strong connection. By Spring 2023, a casual reunion evolved into an inspiring brainstorming session, sparking the idea of creating a collaborative artist collective. Drawing from each of their unique strengths and perspectives, they envisioned a shared platform to support and elevate not only each others’ creative journeys, but also the potential creative journey of other local talent. In December 2023, their vision became a reality as JDR Atelier made its highly anticipated debut at Spectrum Miami.
JDR Atelier is guided by three core principles: fueling creativity with passion, sharing life experience and representation through art, and pushing visual boundaries through innovation.
ABN: Your Collective focuses on three artists. Tell us a little about each of them and how the Collective benefits each of them.
JDR: As a Miami-based collective, JDR Atelier is deeply committed to nurturing the city’s creative ecosystem. Having received positive feedback and community support since their debut in 2023, the co-founders invited Andre Salas to join the Collective roster for the first time this year. The co-founders’ strengths lie behind each of their skillsets acquired over the years. Jessica is a former attorney, Daniel is a public relations guru, and Romi’s expertise focuses on strategic brand positioning and tech innovation. “We utilize on our former strengths in order to help our Collective grow at a healthy and sustainable pace that works for all of us, while giving local Miami talent a voice for representation. Our goal is to create opportunities to share what it means to be from Miami – while engaging with the artwork itself, but also with amplifying the incredible talent that makes our city so incredibly unique”, says Romi Myers.
Andre Salas is a self-taught Miami-based artist whose practice is fueled by intuition and an irrepressible urge to create. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and of Mexican heritage, he draws inspiration from the rhythms of his daily life. Andre experiments with acrylics, pastels, and unconventional materials to produce works that balance the raw energy of neo-expressionism with the fluidity of abstraction. His bold use of color, texture, and composition reflects a deeply personal way of interpreting the world around him. As a fresh voice in the Miami art scene, Andre aims to spark meaningful dialogue and forge genuine connections with those who engage and collect his body of work.
Working under the conceptual moniker Department M, Daniel Marin creates paintings that merge pop culture, abstraction, street art, carpentry, and décollage into colorful, surreal snapshots in time. Drawing imagery from magazines, comic books, newspapers, and other media, Marin blends visual fragments to construct layered, multidimensional works. His process—combining silk-screening, freehand painting, hand-cut stenciling, and collage—reflects both patience and play, resulting in striking compositions that feel at once familiar and unexpected. A self-taught Cuban-American artist from Miami, Daniel has works in private collections across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. His pieces often reveal humor and tension beneath the surface, inviting viewers to unravel the stories hidden within.
Born in São Paulo, Brazil, with Japanese and Italian heritage, Romi Myers draws inspiration from the Superflat Movement, infusing her work with bold colors and striking, cartoon-like imagery. Her fascination with augmented reality, coupled with her advocacy for sustainability and environmental awareness, expands her practice into the delicate balance between physical and digital spaces. Guided by her synesthesia, she embeds hidden messages that invite viewers to look beyond the surface. Through this interplay of sensory experiences, Romi explores how art can manipulate perception, foster empathy, and spark connection—while her playful titles and tongue-in-cheek humor reveal the beauty and complexity of the human condition. As Romi’s collectors circle continues to rapidly grow both nationally and internationally, some of her work can be found at Wynwood Kollective, located in the world renowned Wynwood Art District in Miami, FL.
ABN: You’re coming back to Spectrum Miami — what’s new? What can collectors expect to see?
JDR: First and foremost, as saddened as we were that Jessica was unable to participate this year, JDR Atelier is very excited to welcome Andre Salas into their roster! What collectors can expect is to experience art pieces that are engaging in unexpected ways, some of which bridge between physical and digital realms, including a secret virtual art gallery that can be visited from anywhere in the globe, giving those who may not be able to physically attend the event, an opportunity to see more available works for purchase. Access to the Secret Virtual Art Gallery will be made available not only during Spectrum Miami, but also accessible on JDR Atelier’s website from December 3 – 31, 2025.
ABN: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2025 with JDR Atelier mean to each of you?
JDR: More than just another Miami Art Week stop, Spectrum Miami is an opportunity for celebration of up and coming local talent, ensuring that emerging voices from Miami share the same stage as international headliners.
“It means a lot to me. It is the few days out of the year where emerging artists like me get the chance to connect with people who are passionate and interested in art.” – Andre Salas
“Being given the opportunity to represent Miami at a global scale during one of the largest art weeks in the US, is a humbling experience. A decade ago, I used to be paid to fly out from Seattle to attend Spectrum Miami and Miami Art Week for design inspiration, but now I have a chance to inspire others instead. It is something I am beyond grateful for at every event.” – Romi Myers
“Unlike the rest of the year when we’re launching pop-up shows and trying to get people to come out to see our newest works, Miami Art Week is the one time a year where the masses seek out art and artists alike to get inspired. Spectrum Miami is one of those stand-out fairs where attendees know they can connect with both local and international talent and discover the undiscovered for themselves.” – Daniel Marin
About JDR Atelier
Having first met at Superfine Miami in March 2022, Jessica de Vreeze, Daniel Marin, and Romi Myers quickly bonded over their shared experiences as Miami-based artists. With diverse backgrounds and a mutual passion for growth and success in the art world, they forged a strong connection. By spring 2023, a casual reunion evolved into an inspiring brainstorming session, sparking the idea of a collaborative artist collective. Drawing on their unique talents and perspectives, they envisioned a shared platform to support and elevate one another’s creative journeys.
In December 2023, their vision became reality as JDR Atelier made its highly anticipated debut at Spectrum Miami. This marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the art world—one destined to leave a lasting impression. As the saying goes, the rest is art history.
Connect with them:
Email: [email protected]
Follow: @JDR_Atelier