Meet the Gallery: JDR Atelier

Art Business News: Give us an overview. Tell us about JDR Atelier, how it started, and your vision.

JDR Atelier: Having first met at an Art Fair in March 2022, Jessica de Vreeze, Daniel Marin, and Romi Myers quickly bonded over shared experiences as Miami-based artists. With diverse backgrounds and a mutual passion for growth and success in the art world, they forged a strong connection. By Spring 2023, a casual reunion evolved into an inspiring brainstorming session, sparking the idea of creating a collaborative artist collective. Drawing from each of their unique strengths and perspectives, they envisioned a shared platform to support and elevate not only each others’ creative journeys, but also the potential creative journey of other local talent. In December 2023, their vision became a reality as JDR Atelier made its highly anticipated debut at Spectrum Miami.

JDR Atelier is guided by three core principles: fueling creativity with passion, sharing life experience and representation through art, and pushing visual boundaries through innovation.

ABN: Your Collective focuses on three artists. Tell us a little about each of them and how the Collective benefits each of them.

JDR: As a Miami-based collective, JDR Atelier is deeply committed to nurturing the city’s creative ecosystem. Having received positive feedback and community support since their debut in 2023, the co-founders invited Andre Salas to join the Collective roster for the first time this year. The co-founders’ strengths lie behind each of their skillsets acquired over the years. Jessica is a former attorney, Daniel is a public relations guru, and Romi’s expertise focuses on strategic brand positioning and tech innovation. “We utilize on our former strengths in order to help our Collective grow at a healthy and sustainable pace that works for all of us, while giving local Miami talent a voice for representation. Our goal is to create opportunities to share what it means to be from Miami – while engaging with the artwork itself, but also with amplifying the incredible talent that makes our city so incredibly unique”, says Romi Myers.