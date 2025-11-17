Meet the Gallerist: Jason Perez

Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who are you, what is your vision?
Jason Perez: I’m a Miami-based art broker, dealer, curator, artist, DJ, entrepreneur. Working with artists, I value the relationships I build with fellow artists, collectors, and the community. Being a friend to those I work with is essential to creating a supportive and collaborative environment where creativity can thrive.
ABN: What is your background and how it fits with your art?
JP: My journey into the art world is deeply personal. I was born into the legacy of my father, Michael Perez, a renowned pop artist who established several galleries in New York. His influence was profound, and after moving to Miami, we opened Gallery 212 in Wynwood. Unfortunately, during the final year of our lease, my father suffered a stroke, which left me to navigate the challenges of continuing his work. With only $500 to my name, I took it upon myself to learn the intricacies of the art business. Over the next five years, through relentless dedication and hard work, I founded Jason Perez Art Collective. Today, we represent over 40 artists and collaborate with multiple galleries and venues across Miami, hosting numerous art events throughout the year. This background has profoundly shaped the gallery’s mission. My personal experiences have instilled a deep understanding of the challenges artists face, fueling my commitment to providing a platform that supports and elevates their work. The gallery’s history is intertwined with my own, and together, we strive to honor my father’s legacy by fostering a vibrant and inclusive art community in Miami.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
JP: I believe my role extends beyond selecting and displaying artwork; it’s about creating meaningful connections between artists, audiences, and ideas. My philosophy centers on authentic storytelling, inclusivity, and collaboration. I strive to curate exhibitions that not only showcase art but also foster dialogue and community engagement. By prioritizing these values, I aim to create spaces where art becomes a catalyst for connection and understanding.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
JP: The artists who inspire me most are Keith Haring, Salvador Dali, and my father, Michael Perez. I’m inspired by Haring’s bold, socially conscious energy and Dali’s limitless Imagination, while my father’s work as a pop artist taught me the importance of vision, discipline, and creating art that resonates with people. Together, their influence shapes how I approach creativity, storytelling, and expression in my own work.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
JP: The best advice l ever received is to work hard and then work even harder. It’s a simple reminder that real growth happens when you push past your comfort zone and give just a little more than what’s expected. That mindset has helped me stay focused, resilient, and continuously improve in everything I do.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
JP: Outside of work, I love exploring Miami on my bike, finding inspiration in nature, creating art and music, and building meaningful connections through networking and shared experiences.
ABN: Tell us about participating in Spectrum Miami 2025 — why is it important and what it means to you?
JP: I have high expectations for this year’s Spectrum Miami / Red Dot 2025. I anticipate it to be the biggest show yet, drawing a substantial turnout of art lovers and collectors. My hope is to add another award to my wall, and I’m excited about the opportunity to showcase my artists in such a dynamic and prestigious event.