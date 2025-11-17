Meet the Gallerist: Jason Perez

ABN: What is your background and how it fits with your art?

JP: My journey into the art world is deeply personal. I was born into the legacy of my father, Michael Perez, a renowned pop artist who established several galleries in New York. His influence was profound, and after moving to Miami, we opened Gallery 212 in Wynwood. Unfortunately, during the final year of our lease, my father suffered a stroke, which left me to navigate the challenges of continuing his work. With only $500 to my name, I took it upon myself to learn the intricacies of the art business. Over the next five years, through relentless dedication and hard work, I founded Jason Perez Art Collective. Today, we represent over 40 artists and collaborate with multiple galleries and venues across Miami, hosting numerous art events throughout the year. This background has profoundly shaped the gallery’s mission. My personal experiences have instilled a deep understanding of the challenges artists face, fueling my commitment to providing a platform that supports and elevates their work. The gallery’s history is intertwined with my own, and together, we strive to honor my father’s legacy by fostering a vibrant and inclusive art community in Miami.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

JP: I believe my role extends beyond selecting and displaying artwork; it’s about creating meaningful connections between artists, audiences, and ideas. My philosophy centers on authentic storytelling, inclusivity, and collaboration. I strive to curate exhibitions that not only showcase art but also foster dialogue and community engagement. By prioritizing these values, I aim to create spaces where art becomes a catalyst for connection and understanding.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

JP: The artists who inspire me most are Keith Haring, Salvador Dali, and my father, Michael Perez. I’m inspired by Haring’s bold, socially conscious energy and Dali’s limitless Imagination, while my father’s work as a pop artist taught me the importance of vision, discipline, and creating art that resonates with people. Together, their influence shapes how I approach creativity, storytelling, and expression in my own work.