Meet the Artist: Jordan Barker

ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is

Jordan Barker: I’m Jordan Barker, a self-taught mixed media artist and entrepreneur. I discovered my artistic talent during Covid at a time when we were forced into isolation. It was then that I realized how important touch is to human connection, which is why I started painting with a lot of texture to reintroduce the sensations of touch back into my life. My vision as an artist is to bridge the gap between emotion and material — to create pieces that you don’t just look at but feel. Through layering and texture, I want my work to remind people of the power of presence, even in moments of quiet chaos. And YES, they can touch the artwork!!

ABN: What is your background?

JB: I come from an entrepreneurial background, which has always pushed me to build things from the ground up and follow my instincts. I didn’t go to art school, and I don’t know how to draw — my education came from experimentation and curiosity. During Covid, I began layering different materials and mediums as a form of mindfulness and discovered that art could be a language for what I was feeling. Since then, I’ve developed a large body of abstract, textural works that have been featured on NY1, Yahoo! Finance, The Knockturnal, and Fractyll Magazine and private collections across the U.S.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

JB: My philosophy is that creation should be a practice of presence. Every piece I make is an exercise in letting go of control, overcoming self-doubt, and trusting the creative process. I allow the materials to guide me and I see the act of layering as symbolic: it mirrors how we build emotional depth as people. That mindset keeps my work grounded and meditative, even when the surface looks chaotic or raw.