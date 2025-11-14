Meet the Artist: Alan Goldberg

Alan Goldberg has been exhibiting at Spectrum Miami for several years featuring his intriguing Mind’s Eye Photography. We wanted to know more about his approach and how he has built his business.
Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
Alan Goldberg: I am Alan Goldberg and I am a photographer and photo artist. I have been involved with photography since I was just a baby. My vision is to bring the things we see in everyday life — whether they are objects used every day or stunning landscapes — into the realm of art through the use of bright colors and my perspective.
ABN: What is your background?
AG: I have always had a camera around most of my adult life. My one mentor said if you want to become good just “shoot and shoot and shoot” and so I did. In 2010, I started to take photos of bands with a shirt pocket camera, then after a few years moved up to a DSLR Nikon. During that time, I took lots of photos of mushrooms and still do. My portfolio is very diverse and includes cars, landscapes, models, musicians and flowers.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
AG: My work philosophy is one that I am carrying on from one of my mentors, Dr. Victor P. Satinsky. He had a plaque behind his desk that read “publish or perish.” I can sit at my desk for hours every day creating. My photos talk to me about where to go or how I think they should look. By the way, there are only three photos of Dr. Satinsky on the Internet. Two are from his WWII military days and the third I am proud to say I took of him when I was in my 20’s. I go out with my camera and take a few different lenses. I am also not afraid to experiment with infrared, filters, and unique angles.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
AG: I am inspired by the great Masters. Although I have no formal education or training in the art world, I rely on the deeply implanted nature of man expressed by Carl Jung. I study the photos of Ansel Adams and the effects artists bring to the table of civilization. I strive to create new art and not copies or variations. I strive to be different.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
AG: Not to listen to harsh critics, to be myself, and be relentless. Also, to produce a great amount of work and never accept the word “can’t” or “don’t”.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
AG: I am still teaching middle school science after having retired a few years ago. I use my photos to show my students what the rest of the world looks like or to illustrate scientific principles.
ABN: What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?
AG: I pulled on my earlier background of working in the garment industry and created a line of women’s cruise and casual wear. I worked in the apparel business for about 15 years while I was raising my family and before becoming a teacher.
ABN: How is exhibiting at Spectrum Miami important to you and what do you expect to achieve by exhibiting?
AG: Exhibiting at Spectrum Miami has been the largest show I have exhibited. I have met some amazing artists, publishers, and gallery owners. It has also made me strive to be a better artist. I have also had my art at galleries in the following locations Palma, Berlin, Zug, Basel, Athens, Paris, Venice, Grenada, and Dubai — but nothing beats the thrill of Spectrum Miami and being with people.
ABN: Any plans for 2026? Where will your creativity take you?
AG: Creativity has no bounds! It may at times be blocked at times, but I have always had periods of my greatest creativity after a break up of a relationship. Having just gotten divorced, I use the words of my ex-wife used to demean my art to drive me on to further heights. “And what are you going to do with all your photos?” has given me motivation to expand my success. I have been a part of podcast interviews, publications, and photographing musical talent, and have been commissioned to create art from my photos of them.
Two musicians I have worked with, Tito Puente Jr. and Artimus Pyle of Lynryd Skynyrd, are both now good friends — and my photos of them are for sale.
All photos courtesy of the artist Alan Goldberg.