Meet the Artist: Alan Goldberg

Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

Alan Goldberg: I am Alan Goldberg and I am a photographer and photo artist. I have been involved with photography since I was just a baby. My vision is to bring the things we see in everyday life — whether they are objects used every day or stunning landscapes — into the realm of art through the use of bright colors and my perspective.

ABN: What is your background?

AG: I have always had a camera around most of my adult life. My one mentor said if you want to become good just “shoot and shoot and shoot” and so I did. In 2010, I started to take photos of bands with a shirt pocket camera, then after a few years moved up to a DSLR Nikon. During that time, I took lots of photos of mushrooms and still do. My portfolio is very diverse and includes cars, landscapes, models, musicians and flowers.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

AG: My work philosophy is one that I am carrying on from one of my mentors, Dr. Victor P. Satinsky. He had a plaque behind his desk that read “publish or perish.” I can sit at my desk for hours every day creating. My photos talk to me about where to go or how I think they should look. By the way, there are only three photos of Dr. Satinsky on the Internet. Two are from his WWII military days and the third I am proud to say I took of him when I was in my 20’s. I go out with my camera and take a few different lenses. I am also not afraid to experiment with infrared, filters, and unique angles.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

AG: I am inspired by the great Masters. Although I have no formal education or training in the art world, I rely on the deeply implanted nature of man expressed by Carl Jung. I study the photos of Ansel Adams and the effects artists bring to the table of civilization. I strive to create new art and not copies or variations. I strive to be different.