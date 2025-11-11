ART TREKS: Miami Art Week 2025 at Wynwood

Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami

When: Dec. 3-7

Where: MANA Wynwood Convention Center (318 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127)

Head on over to the MANA Wynwood Convention Center, where Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will host highly curated exhibitions spanning 150,000 square feet of indoor space.

Spectrum Miami will feature special programs that showcase exhibitors, art industry professionals, and select nonprofits and institutions. One of their featured programs, The Discoveries Collection, will spotlight highly collectible works from around the world and showcase some of their favorite affordable pieces ($3,000 or less).

Running alongside its sister fair, Red Dot Miami will offer the unique opportunity to connect with blue-chip galleries and emerging artists under one roof. Their featured programming includes SPOTLIGHT Galleries, which will provide collectors with a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and their artists, who are recognized for their skill and achievement in the visual arts.