ART TREKS: Miami Art Week 2025 at Wynwood

With its local vibes and international appeal, Wynwood is the place to be during Miami Art Week 2025. From Dec. 1-7, South Florida’s premiere arts district will be filled to the brim with this year’s most exciting events, exhibitions, entertainment, and dining experiences—so don’t miss out!
What to do and see at Wynwood during Miami Art Week 2025
We put together a convenient list of Wynwood must-sees that are perfect for newbies and seasoned attendees alike. Let us take you on a little tour of Wynwood’s very best offerings for Miami Art Week 2025:
Wynwood Walls
When: Daily Museum Hours: Sun – Thu 10AM – 7PM, Fri & Sun 10AM – 8PM
Where: Wynwood Walls Welcome Center (266 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127)
Goldman Global Arts will be featuring work on the Wynwood Walls for Miami Art Week, including the art of Carlos Mare, with special events all week. And don’t miss a pre-Week very special launch event on November 29 for Jessica Goldman Srebnick’s new book Street Art Icons, published by Assouline.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami
When: Dec. 3-7
Where: MANA Wynwood Convention Center (318 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127)
Head on over to the MANA Wynwood Convention Center, where Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will host highly curated exhibitions spanning 150,000 square feet of indoor space.
Spectrum Miami will feature special programs that showcase exhibitors, art industry professionals, and select nonprofits and institutions. One of their featured programs, The Discoveries Collection, will spotlight highly collectible works from around the world and showcase some of their favorite affordable pieces ($3,000 or less).
Running alongside its sister fair, Red Dot Miami will offer the unique opportunity to connect with blue-chip galleries and emerging artists under one roof. Their featured programming includes SPOTLIGHT Galleries, which will provide collectors with a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and their artists, who are recognized for their skill and achievement in the visual arts.
Cey Adams: Zamna Presents Art with Me
Start: Fri, Dec 5 – End: Sun, Dec 7
Where: Mana Wynwood Convention Center – 318 NW 23RD STREET
Website: https://artwithmemiami.com
For seven years, Art With Me has ignited creativity through immersive festivals that unite art, music, wellness, and community under six powerful pillars. Partnering with Zamna and Disco Presents, we’re ready to make Art With Me the unmissable highlight of Art Basel Week—now in a central location that puts you right in the heart of all the action.
Ancestral Art of the Amazon – Olinda Silvano
Date: Fri, Dec 5 Time: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Wynwood Shop – 181 NW 25th Street
Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ancestral-art-of-the-amazon-olinda-silvano-tickets-1968219297903?aff=oddtdtcreator
Join us on December 5th (3–9 PM) as Wynwood Shop proudly presents Olinda Silvano, celebrated Shipibo artist from the Peruvian Amazon.
Her intricate Kene Art preserves Amazonian culture through designs inspired by nature, healing, and sustainability — a living expression of identity and resistance.
Discover her award-winning work and experience the spirit of the Amazon in the heart of Miami Art Week.
Museum of Graffiti 2025 Art Week
Where: The Gary Nader Art Centre (62 NE 27th St., Miami, FL 33137)
Website: https://museumofgraffiti.com/pages/art-basel-miami
Beginning December 3, 2025, Museum of Graffiti will begin its 6th anniversary celebration with an unprecedented schedule of talks, releases, and 3 new exhibitions:
ORIGINS traces the evolution of the graffiti movement from its earliest days on the streets & subways of NYC to the galleries where we unveil UGA paintings that have not been seen since their initial debut in 1973.
JON ONE’s highly anticipated solo exhibition El Tiguere will include a live painting performance in our new working studio.
Pixação: Acts of Rebellion will include the works of CriptaDjan, Eneri, and LIXOMANIA!.zé, highlighting their distinct styles from different generations within the same sub-genre.