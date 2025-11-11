A Quick Guide to the Must-See Fairs at 2025 Miami Art Week

Planning your Miami Art Week? Don’t forget to add these unmissable fairs to your itinerary.
Art Basel Miami Beach
1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Scope
This gorgeous show has the ultimate laid-back, beachy vibe. It’s easy to breeze through or lounge around and take your time.
Untitled
Aqua
Aqua Hotel is a funky venue that makes for an interesting take on Miami Art Week. Discover a treasure trove of art as you peruse the hotel’s rooms.
Art Miami
One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132
Enjoy an eclectic mix of emerging and seasoned artists in this unique show. It can get pretty busy!
Context
One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132
This intimate show is on the smaller side, which makes it easy to navigate. But don’t get it twisted: there’s no shortage of superb art!
NADA
Relax in one of the outside lounge areas before exploring the most unique art in town. It’s worth the drive!
Red Dot Miami
Where: Mana Wynwood
2217 NW 5th Avenue @ NW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33127
Spectrum Miami
2217 NW 5th Avenue @ NW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33127
Come for the party, stay for the art—which is exceptional, by the way. This cool fair with innovative emerging artists has a nice, relaxed feel.