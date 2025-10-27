Meet the Gallerist: Lorna York

With its sun-soaked beaches, lush parks, and sparkling waterfront, San Diego has long been a city that inspires creativity. Beyond the postcard-perfect scenery lies a thriving art scene — one filled with world-class museums, contemporary galleries, and an ever-growing community of artists and collectors.
Amid this vibrant coastal culture stands Lorna York, founder and owner of Madison Gallery, whose vision and dedication have helped shape San Diego’s reputation as a destination for fine art. We had the pleasure of checking in with Lorna to explore what it takes to create — and sustain — a successful gallery in this dynamic city.
ABN: Lorna, for readers who may not yet know you – can you share a bit about your background and how Madison Gallery came to be?
Lorna York: I opened Madison Gallery over 20 years ago with a simple conviction that world-class contemporary art should be accessible beyond the usual cultural capitals. What began as a small coastal gallery in San Diego has grown into a $50 million business and one of Southern California’s leading contemporary art destinations — built entirely from the ground up. I started Madison Gallery with no outside investors, just a deep belief in the artists I represent and a desire to create meaningful cultural dialogue in San Diego.
When I first opened Madison Gallery, people questioned whether a high-end contemporary program could thrive outside of main cultural capitals. Two decades later, we’re seeing collectors fly in from across the country and media comparing our exhibits to those in New York and LA. That evolution affirms what I’ve always believed – that great art transcends geography.
ABN: What was the driving vision behind the gallery, and how has that evolved over time?
LY: From the beginning, Madison Gallery has been guided by the idea that art is an experience – not just an object. Our collectors are drawn to the stories, the emotional resonance, and the cultural relevance behind the work. Today’s generation of collectors is less interested in gatekeeping or elitism; they want to be invited into a narrative. So we create that context – helping them connect intellectually and personally with the artists.
Over the years, our mission has expanded from representing a roster of exceptional contemporary artists to truly shaping the region’s cultural landscape. We’re proud to be among the few galleries in San Diego County introducing international artists of the caliber typically seen in New York or Los Angeles — artists like RETNA and Radenko Milak — to this market.
ABN: What sets Madison Gallery apart from other contemporary art galleries?
LY: We’re a thriving, independent gallery at a time when headlines about major galleries shuttering are increasingly common. I think our longevity stems from two things: our relationships and our perspective. We take an extremely personal, long-view approach to every artist and collector we work with. That means guiding clients through the narrative and emotional layers of the art they live with, while giving our artists the platform and resources to develop museum-level exhibitions. And we’ve remained women-owned and women-lead, which brings a different energy to how we do business: relational, intuitive, but also strategic and resilient. We’ve come a long way in what is considered a male-dominated field — and in a shrinking market, no less.
ABN: How would you describe your curatorial philosophy?
LY: I’m drawn to art that invites people to connect – with themselves, with others, or something bigger. Whether it’s the powerful scriptural abstraction of RETNA’s recent exhibit, Love Letter | Carta De Amor, or the profound watercolors in Radenko Milak’s current exhibit, Four Seasons Interrupted, we’re always looking for work that evokes connection and cultural dialogue. Both artists, along with the range of mid-career artists we represent, embody what I consider Madison Gallery’s essence: they tell stories that transcend language and geography, reminding us that art remains one of our most universal forms of connection.
ABN: How do you see the role of the gallerist evolving, especially in a changing art economy?
LY: Gallerists today must be translators – not just sellers. We’re bridging artists and audiences across continents, platforms, and generations. At Madison Gallery, we think in terms of legacy: how are we future-proofing our artists’ careers, and how are we contributing to a richer, more inclusive art ecosystem here in San Diego? That means strategic partnerships, international art-fair participation, and collector education — but also, creating space for meaningful conversation.
ABN: What’s next for you and Madison Gallery?
LY: We just wrapped up a major exhibit with RETNA and now we’re unveiling Radenko Milak’s Four Seasons Interrupted, on view now through December 15th at our gallery. This will be Milak’s second solo exhibit with us and we’re excited to welcome him back to our gallery to showcase his latest body of work, which grapples with the fragility of nature and time.
Looking ahead, we’re expanding our presence internationally, including our third presentation at Zona Maco in Mexico City next year. I also look forward to showcasing my artists again at Art Dusseldorf and Istanbul Art Fair. For me, it’s about continuing to build bridges between artists, collectors, and cultures.
ABN: Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring gallerists or collectors?
LY: Lead with curiosity and integrity. Build relationships first, the sales will follow. If you lean into your vision and stay open, engaged, and honest, you’ll build something that lasts.
LORNA YORK BIO
Lorna York is the founder and owner of Madison Gallery in Solana Beach, California. Since opening the gallery in 2001, she has built it into a leading destination for contemporary art, introducing globally renowned artists to Southern California audiences through innovative, immersive exhibitions. With a global perspective and a passion for connecting art, culture, and travel, Lorna has positioned Madison Gallery as a destination for personalized one-on-one curatorial and educational experiences in the arts. When she’s not curating exhibitions, Lorna is often exploring the world’s art capitals — always in search of new inspirations to share with her collectors and community.