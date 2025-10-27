Meet the Gallerist: Lorna York

ABN: Lorna, for readers who may not yet know you – can you share a bit about your background and how Madison Gallery came to be?

Lorna York: I opened Madison Gallery over 20 years ago with a simple conviction that world-class contemporary art should be accessible beyond the usual cultural capitals. What began as a small coastal gallery in San Diego has grown into a $50 million business and one of Southern California’s leading contemporary art destinations — built entirely from the ground up. I started Madison Gallery with no outside investors, just a deep belief in the artists I represent and a desire to create meaningful cultural dialogue in San Diego.

When I first opened Madison Gallery, people questioned whether a high-end contemporary program could thrive outside of main cultural capitals. Two decades later, we’re seeing collectors fly in from across the country and media comparing our exhibits to those in New York and LA. That evolution affirms what I’ve always believed – that great art transcends geography.

ABN: What was the driving vision behind the gallery, and how has that evolved over time?

LY: From the beginning, Madison Gallery has been guided by the idea that art is an experience – not just an object. Our collectors are drawn to the stories, the emotional resonance, and the cultural relevance behind the work. Today’s generation of collectors is less interested in gatekeeping or elitism; they want to be invited into a narrative. So we create that context – helping them connect intellectually and personally with the artists.

Over the years, our mission has expanded from representing a roster of exceptional contemporary artists to truly shaping the region’s cultural landscape. We’re proud to be among the few galleries in San Diego County introducing international artists of the caliber typically seen in New York or Los Angeles — artists like RETNA and Radenko Milak — to this market.