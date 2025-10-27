Meet the Artist: Sveta Esser

ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

Sveta Esser: I was born in Ukraine in 1975 and studied art at the Yekaterinburg College of Art, located in a picturesque mountain region known for its natural beauty. After my initial degree in Russia, I did a student exchange program in Europe, where I pursued my second art degree.

In 1996, at the age of 20, I moved to Israel with my husband, Alex Pauker, who is also an artist.

Alongside my formal training, I gained professional experience working as an illustrator and as a creative consultant for a publishing house in an artists’ village near Haifa. During this time, I explored a variety of painting techniques and quickly discovered a passion for the rich, textural quality of palette knife painting. I drew inspiration from the stunning landscapes and rural scenes of Israel and Tuscany, which continue to influence my work today.

ABN: What is your background?

SE: As an artist in today’s world, I work in a unique technique that I call Pixelism. My artwork immediately captivates the viewer with vibrant colors and a truly original approach to composition. The core of my method is that each painting consists of numerous squares and pixels, and each one of them possesses its own unique shade, collectively creating a stunning visual effect.

My technique is not just a style. For me, Pixelism is a metaphor for life and integration: every single pixel is important and unique, but only together do they form a complete, harmonious picture. This is a principle I carry over into my social work as well.

I believe my creations exemplify innovative thinking that is highly relevant in the modern artistic context. For me, art is not an escape from reality, but a way to transform it. I use my brush and palette knife to build bridges—between cultures, between ideas, and between people. This commitment allows me to be one of the prominent figures in today’s art world.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

SE: My goal is not simply to create a beautiful object, but to provoke a dialogue. I want my work to generate an emotional resonance and make the viewer reflect on how we perceive the world—both from a distance and up close.

Upon closer inspection, viewers can uncover hidden details that only become fully visible from a certain distance away from the canvas. This interactive approach to art fosters a unique connection between the viewer and the artwork.