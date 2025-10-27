Meet the Artist: Sveta Esser

In a recent conversation with Rami and Karyn Rotkopf, founders and owners of Blue Gallery in Delray Beach, Florida, we were reminded of the captivating minimalist landscapes created by Sveta Esser. Her innovative style, known as Pixelism, has become highly collectible and will be featured in Blue Gallery’s 20th Anniversary Celebration coming March 2026.
Read on to discover more about Esser and her remarkable work.
ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
Sveta Esser: I was born in Ukraine in 1975 and studied art at the Yekaterinburg College of Art, located in a picturesque mountain region known for its natural beauty. After my initial degree in Russia, I did a student exchange program in Europe, where I pursued my second art degree.
In 1996, at the age of 20, I moved to Israel with my husband, Alex Pauker, who is also an artist.
Alongside my formal training, I gained professional experience working as an illustrator and as a creative consultant for a publishing house in an artists’ village near Haifa. During this time, I explored a variety of painting techniques and quickly discovered a passion for the rich, textural quality of palette knife painting. I drew inspiration from the stunning landscapes and rural scenes of Israel and Tuscany, which continue to influence my work today.
ABN: What is your background?
SE: As an artist in today’s world, I work in a unique technique that I call Pixelism. My artwork immediately captivates the viewer with vibrant colors and a truly original approach to composition. The core of my method is that each painting consists of numerous squares and pixels, and each one of them possesses its own unique shade, collectively creating a stunning visual effect.
My technique is not just a style. For me, Pixelism is a metaphor for life and integration: every single pixel is important and unique, but only together do they form a complete, harmonious picture. This is a principle I carry over into my social work as well.
I believe my creations exemplify innovative thinking that is highly relevant in the modern artistic context. For me, art is not an escape from reality, but a way to transform it. I use my brush and palette knife to build bridges—between cultures, between ideas, and between people. This commitment allows me to be one of the prominent figures in today’s art world.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
SE: My goal is not simply to create a beautiful object, but to provoke a dialogue. I want my work to generate an emotional resonance and make the viewer reflect on how we perceive the world—both from a distance and up close.
Upon closer inspection, viewers can uncover hidden details that only become fully visible from a certain distance away from the canvas. This interactive approach to art fosters a unique connection between the viewer and the artwork.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
SE: In my creative process, I skillfully blend several major influences. I draw inspiration from Surrealism, paying homage to masters like Salvador Dalí, as well as from abstraction in the spirit of Gerhard Richter. Furthermore, my pieces clearly reflect the influence of Pop Art, famously represented by Andy Warhol, mirroring contemporary society and its perception of art.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
SE: Stay true to what draws you to create — your instincts, your obsessions, your style. Trends change fast, but your voice is what lasts. Show up. Even if it’s a bad day in the studio. Creativity builds with momentum, not waiting for inspiration to strike. Art is personal, but the journey doesn’t need to be lonely. Surround yourself with other artists — for feedback, support. Be generous in return.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
SE: My husband and I currently live in Oranienburg, a suburb of Berlin, Germany. In our art studio, we launched an initiative in collaboration with the City of Oranienburg called “Welcome to Oranienburg.” Through this program, we host joint art classes for children from Ukraine and Germany. Together, we create artwork in a shared, supportive space. It’s a delicate and meaningful endeavor — our goal is to help restore a piece of the childhood that some of these children have lost, easing their arrival and offering support as they navigate a range of challenges. Since April 2025, I serve as the chairwoman of the board.
ABN: Any plans for 2026? Where will your creativity take you?
SE: My husband, Alex Pauker and I will participate in a Group Exhibition in the USA. It will be the 20 year Anniversary Exhibition of Blue Gallery in in Delray Beach, Florida (March 21-22, 2026).
About Blue Gallery
Mixing sophisticated flare with contemporary art, Blue Gallery features original collections of internationally-acclaimed artists painting landscapes, abstracts, semi-realistic, realistic and figurative styles. Founder/owner, Rami Rotkopf, grew up in the family art business in Tel Aviv, Israel. Extremely familiar and immersed with the kind of adrenaline buzz that is so typical of the atmosphere present in the art industry, Rotkopf adeptly infuses this energy into his Blue Gallery. He reflects a lifetime of gallery experience and exposure to art and is committed to discovering and exposing the work of extremely talented artists. He combines his knowledge and vision, with his passion for the arts, and represents some of the most well-defined and celebrated contemporary artists of today.
Learn More about Sveta Esser https://www.bluefineart.com/artist/sveta-esser
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluefineart/
https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17976933421256356/