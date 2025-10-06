Meet the Artist: Kat Ryals

Paul Verhoeven’s iconic film is a widely contested masterpiece of shit, narrating the kitsch of the American dream. When it was released in 1995, the film was considered a flop. It wasn’t until Queer culture adopted the film as bad enough to be good, that the movie crossed over into being a cult classic. Told from the perspective of a wannabe ‘Vegas Showgirl’ – Nomi Malone is looking for fame and rhinestone-studded fortune and she won’t stop until she has it! She and the other dancers are shallow, scandalously thin, and overtly homo-erotic. The dancing is oddly wild, the dialogue is deceptively vapid, and the acting is over-the-top – a perfect storm of terrible turned fabulous.

The film is just one of the many inspirations behind Showroom Dynasty, on view at 5-50 Gallery September 6 – October 19. Curated by Lauren Hirshfield, the show invites viewers to engage with Ryals’ probing exploration of value, desire, materiality, and cultural hierarchy. What has arisen out of American post-capitalism is an aesthetic most notably manifest along the neon streets of Las Vegas. There, as Dave Hickey writes in his work, Air Guitar, is where culture resides – places designed to keep consumers hopelessly spending under the illusion of attaining or becoming something more. Inspired by the gold filigree and ornate environments of a bygone era when luxury was a privilege reserved for a select few, Vegas is a mimicry of opulence. In Norman Klein’s The Vatican to Vegas, she puts into conversation these ideas of Baroque ornate aesthetic and the kitsch of Vegas interiors. Both spaces are environments designed to manipulate perception and create a specific emotional response, whether in grand Baroque palaces or the modern casino floor. Caesar’s Palace, for example, is a refuge for those hard-working Americans who put their lives in the hands of the American Dream in the hopes of one day ‘making it big’. For a meager sum, the same American can live like a king for a day, if only he doesn’t look too closely.