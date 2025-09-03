The Art of Resilience: Imagining New Futures In A Changing Climate

At its heart, Envision Resilience is a place-based, multi-university design studio and community engagement initiative, pairing student teams from participating universities with coastal communities for a semester spent researching and proposing creative ideas for challenges related to housing, stormwater management and coastal infrastructure, habitats, and ecology. But its programming also fosters innovative storytelling – harnessing art’s power to translate complex climate realities into emotionally accessible narratives. Over the past five years, Envision Resilience has bridged science, design, and art throughout communities on the front lines of climate change throughout the Northeast.

A few weeks prior to the installation at the SPACE Gallery, another exhibition unfolded at the Portland Public Library in February where visitors encountered student designs alongside the vibrant work of illustrator Lin Snow. Snow’s naturalist illustrations, with their vivid chromatic lens, provided visual reflections on ecosystem balance and climate impacts that complemented the technical innovation of the student design proposals. From living shorelines and green stormwater infrastructure to reimagined transportation systems in a low-carbon future, each design was developed through months of community engagement with Portland and South Portland residents.

Community participation is key to the challenge, not only in developing designs for the future but also in sharing and embracing that vision through a series of public exhibitions. This collaborative approach continued at the South Portland Public Library in March, where Pame Chévez Zendejas’s artwork punctuated the exhibition space. The visual artist’s work examines the natural world through compelling imagery that explores climate change impacts on ecosystems and communities. Her contributions offered striking visual reflections on resilience and adaptation, drawing parallels between student innovation and artistic interpretation.