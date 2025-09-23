Roberto Ugalde: Transforming Light into Pillars of Color

Contemporary landscape artist Roberto Ugalde possesses what can only be described as an alchemical gift—the ability to transform simple observations of nature into explosive symphonies of light and color. Born in Rio Blanco (White River), a small village nestled in the Sierra Madre mountain range of Queretaro, Mexico, Ugalde’s artistic vision was shaped by the panoramic vistas, flowing rivers, and abundant wildlife surrounding his childhood home.
“Every time I look around me, I see this beautiful world full of colors and forms, and my first impulse is to transform my vision and emotions in a way that connects and reconnects people to Nature,” Ugalde reflects. This profound connection to the natural world manifests most powerfully in his signature subject: aspen trees and the ethereal dance of light through their leaves and trunks.
A friend once captured the essence of Ugalde’s mastery by invoking the words of poet Mary Oliver: “Roberto has the most gifted way of capturing the trees as they turn their own bodies into pillars of light. At times, it blows my mind, because the way the light filters into his art. . . it’s like I’m standing in a photograph of an aspen grove.”
Fusion of Classical Training and Revolutionary Technique
Ugalde’s artistic foundation was built through classical training at the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA) in Queretaro, Mexico, where he mastered old masters’ techniques. However, his artistic evolution has taken a dramatically innovative turn, incorporating what he describes as “the Jackson Pollock technique of dropping, throwing, and applying industrial oil-based paint with a palette knife on a horizontal position over a wood panel on top of a spinning table.”
This unique approach allows Ugalde to create what critics describe as paintings that “explode like the Big Bang, some from the center out, some in dense grids of trees.” Once the initial paint application is dry, he meticulously touches up colors and features, breathing life and luminosity into each piece. The result is artwork that opens dimensions previously unexperienced, inviting viewers into immersive natural worlds that pulse with organic energy.
From Mexico to the American Southwest
Ugalde’s journey from the Sierra Madre mountains to becoming a celebrated landscape artist in the American Southwest represents more than geographic migration—it’s an artistic pilgrimage that has expanded his palette of inspiration. His extensive catalog at Sorrel Sky Gallery showcases this evolution, featuring works that capture the dramatic landscapes of Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas with the same reverence he once reserved for his native Mexican mountains.
From the iconic “Maroon Bells Splendor” series to intimate studies like “Cherry Blossoms” and “Cardinal Beauty,” Ugalde’s work demonstrates a remarkable range while maintaining his signature ability to capture the soul of each landscape. His paintings of Wilson Peak, Telluride, and the Pedernales River reveal an artist who doesn’t simply document scenery but rather channels the essential spirit of place through color and light.
A Democratic Approach to Beauty
What sets Ugalde apart in the contemporary landscape art world is his democratic vision of natural beauty. Whether painting the grandeur of Colorado’s Maroon Bells or the subtle charm of Texas wildflowers, he approaches each subject with equal reverence and technical mastery. His works range from intimate 16″ x 12″ studies to commanding 48″ x 48″ statements, yet each carries the same emotional weight and visual impact.
As an artist who “expresses the essence of his subjects in a way that draws the viewer into the painting.” Ugalde masters “the use of oils in an impressionistic manner, which breathes life into his landscapes.” This technical prowess, combined with his innovative application methods, creates paintings that seem to generate their own internal light source.
Finding Home at Sorrel Sky Gallery
Ugalde’s partnership with Sorrel Sky Gallery represents a natural convergence of artistic vision and gallery philosophy. The extensive collection of his works available through the gallery demonstrates not only his prolific output but also the strong collector demand for his distinctive style. From early works that established his reputation to his latest explorations of light and form, the gallery provides a comprehensive view of an artist at the height of his creative powers.
The gallery’s commitment to showcasing artists who push boundaries while maintaining deep connections to place and tradition aligns perfectly with Ugalde’s artistic mission. His ability to make viewers feel as though they are standing within his painted landscapes speaks to both technical mastery and spiritual connection with his subjects.
Roberto Ugalde’s artistic journey from the Sierra Madre mountains to the galleries of Santa Fe represents the evolution of an artist who has never lost sight of his fundamental mission: to reconnect people with the transformative power of nature through the alchemy of paint and light. In an age of digital distraction, his paintings serve as luminous reminders of the world’s enduring capacity to inspire wonder through simple observation and profound artistic interpretation.
Each Ugalde painting invites viewers to step out of their ordinary perception and into a world where trees become pillars of light, where every brushstroke carries the memory of mountain air, and where the boundary between observation and transcendence dissolves in brilliant cascades of color.
For more information about Roberto Ugalde:
https://sorrelsky.com/collections/roberto-ugalde
All images are courtesy of Roberto Ugalde for Sorrel Sky Gallery.