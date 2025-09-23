Roberto Ugalde: Transforming Light into Pillars of Color

Finding Home at Sorrel Sky Gallery

Ugalde’s partnership with Sorrel Sky Gallery represents a natural convergence of artistic vision and gallery philosophy. The extensive collection of his works available through the gallery demonstrates not only his prolific output but also the strong collector demand for his distinctive style. From early works that established his reputation to his latest explorations of light and form, the gallery provides a comprehensive view of an artist at the height of his creative powers.

The gallery’s commitment to showcasing artists who push boundaries while maintaining deep connections to place and tradition aligns perfectly with Ugalde’s artistic mission. His ability to make viewers feel as though they are standing within his painted landscapes speaks to both technical mastery and spiritual connection with his subjects.

Roberto Ugalde’s artistic journey from the Sierra Madre mountains to the galleries of Santa Fe represents the evolution of an artist who has never lost sight of his fundamental mission: to reconnect people with the transformative power of nature through the alchemy of paint and light. In an age of digital distraction, his paintings serve as luminous reminders of the world’s enduring capacity to inspire wonder through simple observation and profound artistic interpretation.

Each Ugalde painting invites viewers to step out of their ordinary perception and into a world where trees become pillars of light, where every brushstroke carries the memory of mountain air, and where the boundary between observation and transcendence dissolves in brilliant cascades of color.