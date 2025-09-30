Remembering Paul Douglas Wegner

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul D. Wegner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and accomplished artist who passed away on July 20, 2025, in his California home at the age of 74.
Paul was born in New York and raised in the state of Virginia where he was an exceptional athlete in wrestling and football at Washington Lee High School in Virginia. When a back injury ended his first choice career in athletics, he moved to California where he began studying sculpting as a sculptor’s apprentice.
A commission by the National Geographic Society lead Wegner to develop his trademark fragmentation style. His life-size sculptures have been commissioned by and placed in museum and state collections, including depictions of George and Marth Washington for the Mount Vernon Museum, An American Bald Eagle for the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington State, a bust of Admiral Rickover for the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, among others.
The most notable expression of Wegner’s style was in his bronze depictions of classical jazz and blues musicians — each presenting both the motion and emotion of their performance. His music series features sculptures of notables such as Billie Holiday, Carlos Santana, Pete Fountain, Louis Armstrong, and John Lee Hooker. He was a two-time recipient of the Keeping the Blues Alive award presented by The Blues Foundation.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sarah. He also leaves behind his loving children, son Casey, daughter Kimberly, and daughter-in-law Laura, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Jacob, and Taylor, all of whom brought joy and pride to his life.
He will be greatly missed. And we know his legacy will live on through his artwork.