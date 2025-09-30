Remembering Paul Douglas Wegner

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul D. Wegner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and accomplished artist who passed away on July 20, 2025, in his California home at the age of 74.

Paul was born in New York and raised in the state of Virginia where he was an exceptional athlete in wrestling and football at Washington Lee High School in Virginia. When a back injury ended his first choice career in athletics, he moved to California where he began studying sculpting as a sculptor’s apprentice.