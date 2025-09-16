Breaking Boundaries: SAB Gallery Championing Women Artists at Red Dot Miami

Art Business News recent had the opportunity to speak with Sabrina Evan, founder and curator of SAB Gallery Collection, about the gallery’s expansion and success —and their launch into a dedicated booth at Red Dot Miami 2025.

ABN: Sabrina, it’s great to have the opportunity to spend a little time with you and learn more about SAB Gallery Collection, your mission, and growth.

SE: SAB Gallery Collection was born from recognizing a clear gap in the art industry: the underrepresentation of female creatives. From day one, our mission has been to create a platform dedicated to educating, promoting, and empowering women in the arts. We believe that art is not just about aesthetics — it’s about amplifying voices, telling untold stories, and building a movement where women artists are celebrated and supported. What began as a passionate response to this need has grown into a gallery with a strong national presence, committed to shaping the narrative of contemporary art through the lens of female creativity.