Breaking Boundaries: SAB Gallery Championing Women Artists at Red Dot Miami

Art Business News recent had the opportunity to speak with Sabrina Evan, founder and curator of SAB Gallery Collection, about the gallery’s expansion and success —and their launch into a dedicated booth at Red Dot Miami 2025.
ABN: Sabrina, it’s great to have the opportunity to spend a little time with you and learn more about SAB Gallery Collection, your mission, and growth.
SE: SAB Gallery Collection was born from recognizing a clear gap in the art industry: the underrepresentation of female creatives. From day one, our mission has been to create a platform dedicated to educating, promoting, and empowering women in the arts. We believe that art is not just about aesthetics — it’s about amplifying voices, telling untold stories, and building a movement where women artists are celebrated and supported. What began as a passionate response to this need has grown into a gallery with a strong national presence, committed to shaping the narrative of contemporary art through the lens of female creativity.
ABN: For the past several years, SAB has been exhibiting as part of the Perseus Gallery’s booth at Red Dot Miami. This year is different. Tell us about it.
SE: This year at Red Dot Miami, SAB Gallery Collection is stepping into a new chapter with a dedicated booth designed as a special installation and immersive visual experience. We wanted to create a space that resonates deeply with collectors who are passionate about supporting women in the arts. The decision came from both momentum and mission — after seeing the excitement and demand around our past showcases, it became clear that we needed to expand our presence to fully express our curatorial vision. Our booth will not only highlight outstanding works but also serve as an inspiring environment for dialogue, discovery, and connection.
ABN: Tell us a bit more about the artists you will be featuring at Red Dot Miami 2025.
SE: SAB Gallery Collection’s lineup this year reflects both continuity and growth. We are proud to showcase many returning artists like Peyton Scott, Claudia Concha, and Lindsay Tobias (who received an award during the Art San Diego 2024 exhibition) and whose careers we have been actively promoting and nurturing, alongside exciting new talents who bring fresh perspectives to our platform. Through consistent curatorial work, national fair participation, and dynamic social media engagement, we’ve been building a community that supports artists on a long-term journey.
ABN: Sabrina, how do you find the artists that become part of the SAB Gallery Collection?
SE: Our open calls and artist opportunities have become a way for new voices to step forward — and several of these emerging creatives will be joining our Red Dot presentation. Together, the artists form a powerful collective: a blend of established names and new discoveries, unified by the shared mission of using art as a vehicle for storytelling, empowerment, and change.
ABN: We can’t wait to see what SAB Gallery Collection and their artists bring to the Red Dot Miami fair this year. The SAB presentation has always been innovative. It sounds like the artwork, the energy, and the collaboration will come
To learn more about SAB Gallery Collection, visit https://www.sabgallerycollection.com/
And Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sabgallerycollection/
All images courtesy of SAB Gallery Collection.