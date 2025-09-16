Beyond Boundaries: The Multidimensional Art of Arlene LaDell Hayes

Under the vast Southwestern sky, Arlene LaDell Hayes continues to defy artistic categorization. From her studio in a small village northwest of Santa Fe, this remarkable artist moves fluidly between mediums, styles, and dimensions with a rare creative dexterity that has defined her career since 1979.

“As Oscar Wilde said, ‘Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative,'” Hayes notes. “When I first read that I knew exactly what he meant. There are so many ways to express yourself and so many mediums to do it with.”

Hayes’ artistic journey began in the stark landscapes of the Texas panhandle, where the region’s minimalist beauty and expansive horizons shaped her early visual vocabulary. These formative influences still echo through her work decades later, even as her repertoire has expanded far beyond those initial inspirations.