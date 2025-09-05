A Walk in the Park: Andy Katz’s Love Letter to America’s National Parks

That sense of refuge permeates the book. From a sunrise spilling over Yosemite Valley to the haunting stillness of the Everglades, the photographs seem to whisper that beauty, even in turbulent times, remains constant.

Throughout A Walk in the Park, light plays as much a role as the landscapes themselves. For Katz, light has always been the truest subject of his work. In Yellowstone, early morning mist becomes an ethereal veil. In Arches, the last rays of daylight ignite sandstone into a glowing monument.

“Light is nature’s paintbrush,” Katz reflects. “The parks gave me an endless palette. Every moment was fleeting, and that’s what made it extraordinary.”

This devotion to capturing the perfect balance of light and shadow recalls Ansel Adams, yet Katz’s work feels more intimate, more personal—less about monumentality and more about connection.

Beyond its visual power, A Walk in the Park carries a mission. A percentage of book sales benefits America’s National Parks, directly supporting preservation efforts. Katz sees this not as charity, but as reciprocity.

“These landscapes have given me so much,” he says. “It’s only right that the work gives back.”

In this way, the book serves as both inspiration and call to action. It reminds readers that the parks are not static museums but living ecosystems—fragile, threatened, and worth protecting.