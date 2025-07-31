Vermeer is Not So Fragile

In Johannes Vermeer, Provocateur: Risk and Courage in Dissent, I start with this unremarkable reality: “It takes little time for a serious reader and thoughtful explorer in history, geography, and culture to recognize the values on which Dutch colonialism, slavery, and Calvinism actually played out with brutal skill at home and abroad and to realize that the academy’s speculation about Vermeer’s life and paintings has missed the meaning of those forces.”

I am hardly the first to recognize how this reality mattered in Vermeer’s life and painting. In 2006, historian Timothy Brook did so in Vermeer’s Hat. In 2019, McGill University professor Angela Vanhaelen did so by showing how artists in this era did express their critical and personal views through the “art of evasion.” And in 2023, Harvard professor Teju Cole (New York Times Magazine, May 25, 2023) added intellectual muscle to the reconsideration of Vermeer’s work, with an open invitation—a challenge actually—to flush out precisely what he recognized intuitively and empirically. “[T]he world of [his] pictures,” Cole wrote about Vermeer, is “also fractured, vulnerable, isolated, and anxious. His paintings can tolerate more honest context than we often allow them. [They] bring with them both consolation and terror.” That is, Cole sought to frame the reality the academy has resisted.

A fourth force, which thrives on inquisitiveness of reality, comprises the thorough historians of the New Netherland Institute. They and others have voiced with candor about the Dutch Republic’s embrace—at home, on the sea, in the ports of Brazil and western Africa and the Caribbean, in the Hudson Valley, and throughout the Dutch colonies—of the full horror and condescension of slavery. The historians especially note (often with the support of Vermeer’s paintings) the part that Dutch middle-class women, who were trained in ciphering and mathematics, played in ensuring that their families benefited from slavery through their management of purchases, sales, unregulated inheritances, and corrupt business dealings—all while embracing slavery as a domestic symbol of success. The historians also have described what those same women witnessed and supported on their colonial-driven journey to the Americas and during their return to the Netherlands: slaves thrown overboard to ensure that food was available, or disease eradicated. Vermeer captured that mentality and its imperative to elevate and preserve distinction.