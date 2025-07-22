Art Treks: Summer Exhibitions in Chicago

Chicago Art Institute

Frida Kahlo’s Month in Paris: A Friendship with Mary Reynolds

https://www.artic.edu/exhibitions/10397/frida-kahlo-s-month-in-paris-a-frie…

Mar 29–Jul 13, 2025

Did you see it? Maybe you missed it — but this great exhibit on Kahlo was a very intimate show that outlined a friendship and leaves one wondering the influence this connection had on the future work of both artists. The exhibition centered on a specific era: Kahlo’s brief stay in Paris in early 1939, where she became ill and stayed with Mary Reynolds, an avant-garde American bookbinder and partner of Marcel Duchamp. Much of the show was comprised of approximately 100 objects, including seven major self‑portraits by Kahlo, Reynolds’s unique bookbindings, letters by Kahlo, photographs, works on paper, and prints.

The beautifully staged objects and letters offered a glimpse into Kahlo’s mindset and community during a transformative period.

For more on the exhibit check out:

Book: Frida Kahlo’s Month in Paris — A Friendship with Mary Reynolds

