The Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci

A rare blend of artistic talent, scientific curiosity, and philosophical depth, Dalal brought his vision to life with a technique so intricate and unique, it remains nearly impossible to replicate. Throughout his life, he felt a profound, almost inexplicable connection to what he believed was the universal genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Inspired by vivid visions of Leonardo, Dalal channeled this influence into a powerful visual narrative—his six-part masterpiece that continues to astonish with its scale, lifelike presence, and creative brilliance.

Bharat says, “The Fossilized Passion Of Da Vinci is conceptualized based on Metamorphosis. Just as a stone which has wonderous forms and patterns hidden inside it, but which are not apparent before polishing it, so have I realized the extraordinary nature and working of the soul, but which was not apparent before its purifications.”