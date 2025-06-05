Bharat Dalal, an extraordinary Indian painter, created his monumental series The Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci between 1982 and 1987 while living in Los Angeles. Just 27 when he began, Dalal dedicated five years to crafting these six massive works before returning to India.
A rare blend of artistic talent, scientific curiosity, and philosophical depth, Dalal brought his vision to life with a technique so intricate and unique, it remains nearly impossible to replicate. Throughout his life, he felt a profound, almost inexplicable connection to what he believed was the universal genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Inspired by vivid visions of Leonardo, Dalal channeled this influence into a powerful visual narrative—his six-part masterpiece that continues to astonish with its scale, lifelike presence, and creative brilliance.
Bharat says, “The Fossilized Passion Of Da Vinci is conceptualized based on Metamorphosis. Just as a stone which has wonderous forms and patterns hidden inside it, but which are not apparent before polishing it, so have I realized the extraordinary nature and working of the soul, but which was not apparent before its purifications.”
In 1980, Bharat Dalal invited his close friend and illustrator Suniti Joshi to join his dream project, Metamorphosis, a series of large-scale paintings envisioning a fusion of classical artistry and contemporary technique. Joshi initially assisted with sketches and sourcing materials, but her role expanded due to her background as an illustrator and her connections in Los Angeles.
In 1982, they arrived in Los Angeles and stayed with Joshi’s brother, Satish. When Dalal considered renting a studio, Satish instead offered his three-car garage, which soon became their studio. Since large pre-made canvases were not readily available, Dalal and his team built them from scratch. They selected wood, cut frames, stretched imported Mumbai canvas, and primed it to achieve a marble-like smoothness.
The work reflects his innovative approach to art that seamlessly fuses painting, engineering, music, architecture, and philosophy. Dalal’s process was both methodical and innovative. He first transferred intricate designs onto the canvas, using contact paper to mask select areas before applying white, red, and purple paints.
By carefully tilting the canvas, he allowed the colors to blend organically, creating dynamic, flowing compositions. Assisted by Joshi, he refined the works further with an airbrush, bringing his artistic vision to life.
By 1984, six monumental paintings and reinterpretations of Leonardo da Vinci’s works had been completed. Photographing them presented another challenge, leading the team to learn lighting techniques.
Despite setbacks in finding a gallery, the project remained a testament to Dalal’s ingenuity and artistic vision, a pursuit of timelessness beyond fleeting trends. Today, the collection is represented by AGI Fine Art and was recently exhibited at Artexpo New York. AGI Director, Sabrina Gilbertson notes: “We are honored to present the extraordinary work of Bharat Dalal—an artist whose vision, spirit, and legacy continue to resonate so powerfully. His collection remains transportive, timeless, and personally inspiring. What a privilege to be a part of.”
The enigma surrounding the life of Leonardo da Vinci is not only explored but profoundly reinterpreted in Bharat Dalal’s paintings through what he called The Language of Relativity.
In this series, Dalal weaves together past, present, and future into a seamless, interactive experience — one that transcends the traditional relationship between artist and viewer. His work invites each viewer into a deeper dialogue with their own consciousness, transforming the act of viewing into an introspective journey. For those open to it, this becomes a powerful engagement with the universal process of transformation and metamorphosis.
All images courtesy of AGI Fine Art.