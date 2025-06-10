NAVIGATING EVOLVING RISKS IN PROTECTING PERSONAL ART COLLECTIONS

Two fundamental steps to help mitigate losses, both physical and financial, to collectibles from catastrophes are 1) ensure collections are insured, 2) implement a specific and actionable emergency plan.

You should consider consulting with a risk advisor and collections specialist, such as conservators and art handlers, to assess and abate vulnerabilities, establish secure storage options and confirm who to contact after a disaster for damage control. In the event of a loss, streamline recovery efforts by keeping documentation tools on hand, such as a camera, chargers, notepads, flashlights and archival or non-reactive gloves to move art to a safe area. Maintaining current valuations and updating your insurance accordingly are also an essential component to these risk management efforts.

Artwork Maintenance, Handling and Storage

Transit Related Risks

Transportation remains one of the most frequent causes of damage to artwork [1]. Even with careful packing and handling, vibrations, humidity fluctuations, human error and accidents during transit pose threats. Risk of loss increases for longer and international shipments and when there are multiple stops and parties involved. To help reduce the possibility of loss as well as help expedite resolution in the event of damage during transit, consider the following: