Meet the Artist: Rebecca Fairfax

We first met artist Rebecca Fairfax at Art Santa Fe in 2024 and were intrigued with her expressive use of oil and cold wax to create each of her works of art. We wanted to know more about this artist and how this interesting medium became her choice. Let’s see what she has to say.
ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what is your vision as an artist is?
RF: I am an intuitive, abstract, realist and expressionist artist. A bit of a mouthful, I know, but each one describes my particular mix of abstract techniques with recognizable forms and my focus on expressing some small yet universal aspect of our complex human experience.
Only with oil and cold wax medium can I create so many multiple layers of contrasting thicknesses and colors – cool and warm, dark and light, opaque and transparent – that express energy, thought, mood and emotion. I seek to explore the interplay between the physical and metaphysical, where figures emerge and recede from and into the background and foreground, often as in a dream. I invite the viewer to enjoy the subtle yet often playful, quirky and whimsical narratives as well as the deeper meanings in each painting.
ABN: What is your background?
RF: I grew up in suburban Boston surrounded by the bold colors and textures of my mother’s finely crafted quilts and hooked rugs – she often exhibited them in local shows and even museums.
Still, my first career was as a public radio reporter and TV scriptwriter, magazine and newspaper journalist and children’s book author, all while supporting my daughter as a single mother. Working mostly freelance, I was able to live, work and extensively travel abroad — from Europe to Asia and South America. I also speak fluent French, good Spanish and some German and Russian. During those fascinating years, I wrote on pretty much everything — from Art to the Zuni.
In time, though, with a desire to express myself through the visual arts, I traded in my keyboard for a palette and canvas, experimenting with acrylic and oil until I discovered the challenges, delights and power of oil and cold wax.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
RF: As with my writing career, I’m a bit of a workaholic – the creative process is so rich and exciting that it rarely sleeps, and I try to keep up with it. Time in my home studio opens new worlds every day – I can hardly wait to see what awaits. Paintings call from every easel and on my worktable, letting me know what they want to become. It’s a collaboration – I listen to the paint and cold wax, and we work together to bring images, ideas, and stories to life.
Each piece takes weeks or longer to complete – from the initial layers of gesso through the drying or semi-drying of each layer to the drawing of each image and excavating into the paint to the final application of stain on the sanded canvas cradles. There is always so much to do in preparing my work for shows and collectors.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
RF: So many inspire me – from the early cave people to the latest wave of creatives seeking new modes of visual expression with digital art. That said, I have been most influenced by Renaissance figure drawings, and the colors, textures and creative courage of Manet, Van Gogh, Sargent, Turner, Toulouse-Lautrec, Whistler and so many others – I’m both a traditionalist and modernist in this 21st century.
Outside of the visual arts, my great inspirations have been the mother of modern dance, Isadora Duncan, the avant-garde filmmaker, Maya Deren, the inimitable Bob Dylan and so many of the great early rock ‘n roll songwriters/poets. I often find ways to incorporate their images and vision into my work.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
RF: Stay true to your vision. This can be so challenging for so many artists as they work to find and maintain their unique style and voice. There are many ups and downs that come with following one’s own creative journey, and while we should always be open to new ideas and influences, we must primarily remain true to our creative self.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
RF: Taking a daily morning walk with my husband in our rural Santa Fe neighborhood; enjoying time with friends and other artists; attending concerts, gallery and museum openings; and traveling to the ocean, the only thing missing in our beautiful New Mexico landscape. Having spent my summers on Cape Cod, I always long for the sound of waves while walking on a beach.
ABN: Any plans for 2025? Where will your creativity take you? I
RF: This year, after a long, wonderful winter of hibernating and painting in my studio, I will be unveiling and exhibiting a new series, “Emerging and Receding,” at both the Santa Fe Studio Tour during the last two weekends of June, and Art Santa Fe in mid-July.
This is a huge and exciting step forward in my artistic evolution; I’ll have up to 25 paintings that bring together all that I have been working toward since embarking on my artistic journey. While I will be showing all of those works during the Studio Tour, a small selection will be available during Art Santa Fe. And my next step is gallery representation – stay tuned!
__________________________
Learn more about Rebecca at https://rebeccafairfax.com
And see her at Art Santa Fe, July 11-13, in Booth 300.