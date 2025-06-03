Meet the Artist: Rebecca Fairfax

ABN: What is your background?

RF: I grew up in suburban Boston surrounded by the bold colors and textures of my mother’s finely crafted quilts and hooked rugs – she often exhibited them in local shows and even museums.

Still, my first career was as a public radio reporter and TV scriptwriter, magazine and newspaper journalist and children’s book author, all while supporting my daughter as a single mother. Working mostly freelance, I was able to live, work and extensively travel abroad — from Europe to Asia and South America. I also speak fluent French, good Spanish and some German and Russian. During those fascinating years, I wrote on pretty much everything — from Art to the Zuni.

In time, though, with a desire to express myself through the visual arts, I traded in my keyboard for a palette and canvas, experimenting with acrylic and oil until I discovered the challenges, delights and power of oil and cold wax.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

RF: As with my writing career, I’m a bit of a workaholic – the creative process is so rich and exciting that it rarely sleeps, and I try to keep up with it. Time in my home studio opens new worlds every day – I can hardly wait to see what awaits. Paintings call from every easel and on my worktable, letting me know what they want to become. It’s a collaboration – I listen to the paint and cold wax, and we work together to bring images, ideas, and stories to life.

Each piece takes weeks or longer to complete – from the initial layers of gesso through the drying or semi-drying of each layer to the drawing of each image and excavating into the paint to the final application of stain on the sanded canvas cradles. There is always so much to do in preparing my work for shows and collectors.