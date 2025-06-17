Meet the Artist: Jacqueline Rudolph

ABN: What is your background?

JR: My passion for the arts has always been a part of my life. I’ve work in the art industry for over a decade, including gallery management, non-profit arts organizations like the Lensic Performing Arts Center, and opening and operation of my studios.

As Community Relations Director for the Lensic Performing Arts Center I am most proud of the creation of The Lensic Performing Arts Youth Program. This state program entailed coordinating with the Santa Fe and surrounding area school districts to bus elementary and high school students to the Lensic to experience daytime performances like the opera, symphony, plays, musical performances, cultural events, and the ballet.

I extended the program to include a visual art element. This was such a gratifying task to curate an art exhibit for the schools. I displayed artwork from elementary to high school students from Santa Fe and the surrounding areas. But one moment struck me the most — a second grade boy from a rural area school district dressed in a suit and tie, his hair slicked back, walked with his parents into the lobby of the theater where the exhibition was set up. He spotted his painting displayed on the wall and was so excited and proud, he shook my hand, we introduced ourselves and he said thank you. The look on his face was unforgettable, especially when the crowd of people would stop to look at his artwork and congratulate him. This really made an impression on him as it did on me. I realized at that moment the impact of art and making art has on the ones who view it and the artist who creates it.

This was the birth of my activism. From that moment, I’ve been an advocate for art in the schools. The lack of permanent art classes in the schools is unfortunate because I believe strongly that art creates critical thinkers. Since being at the Lensic, I’ve been blessed to be able to work on my art full-time and have continued to mentored students along with my grandkids, nieces, and nephews throughout the years.

ABN: What is Your philosophy and how does that impact your work?

JR: My work has become my passion, voice, and dialogue with self. When I paint and sculpt it fills me with a sense of contentment and integrity that has proven to serve as a vessel for translating the anatomy of spirit to an empowering awareness. I draw inspiration from the strength and resilience of the human form and landscape of the face. I create from the inside out. Though I work deliberately and consciously using traditional as well as innovative techniques and methods, my subconscious is ultimately my guide.

I like to think of my work as a fusion of art and activism. I use my creative skills and messaging to address social and political issues. My intent is to move people emotionally, appeal to their imagination, and stimulate important dialogue about social and political issues.