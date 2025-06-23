Art Treks: Santa Fe Art Week 2025

Santa Fe Art Week
Santa Fe Art Week, held each July, is a 10-day celebration of the city’s rich creative spirit. Kicking off with Art Santa Fe and the International Folk Art Market, the week features gallery openings, artist talks, studio tours, workshops, and special events across 250+ galleries. Art Week Walks, Talks, and Workshops fill the calendar with unprecedented access to art and artists. It’s an inspiring time when art takes center stage in one of the most vibrant art cities in the world.
Art Santa Fe – 25th Anniversary
July 11 – 13, 2025
Santa Fe Opera
June 27 – August 23, 2025
The 68th Festival Season features 38 performances of three new productions, a beloved Santa Fe Opera revival, and the remount of an award-winning international production, each in harmony with the company’s time-tested programming model of a balanced and varied repertory of new, lesser-performed and standard works. The Santa Fe Opera annually draws 85,000 people from New Mexico and around the globe. Nestled atop a mountain vista, the company’s iconic Crosby Theatre is open on three sides, allowing visitors to enjoy performances complemented by the elements.
SITE Santa Fe – 30th Anniversary
Georgia O’Keefe Museum
The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum comprises intentionally curated galleries to guide visitors through the inspiring and bold world of Georgia O’Keeffe. Follow the galleries through O’Keeffe’s early work as a student and teacher, groundbreaking paintings from her time living on the East Coast and her artistic revelations from her time in New Mexico.
Museum of New Mexico Foundation
March 8 – September 1, 2025
Eugenie Shonnard: Breaking the Mold is the first posthumous major exhibition of the acclaimed sculptor. Shonnard was a pivotal figure for the history of art and sculpture in the Southwest, widely recognized during her own time for her contributions to the visual arts, yet largely overlooked in recent decades. This exhibition, with an accompanying publication, seeks to reintroduce Shonnard to a new generation of art enthusiasts. In a time period in which few women excelled in sculpture, Shonnard defied expectations and carved out a space for herself as a formidable presence in the American Southwest.