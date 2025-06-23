Art Treks: Santa Fe Art Week 2025

Santa Fe Art Week

July 9 – 20, 2025

 

Santa Fe Art Week, held each July, is a 10-day celebration of the city’s rich creative spirit. Kicking off with Art Santa Fe and the International Folk Art Market, the week features gallery openings, artist talks, studio tours, workshops, and special events across 250+ galleries. Art Week Walks, Talks, and Workshops fill the calendar with unprecedented access to art and artists. It’s an inspiring time when art takes center stage in one of the most vibrant art cities in the world.

 

Art Santa Fe – 25th Anniversary

 

Santa Fe’s only contemporary art fair brings artists and galleries from across the globe to the show floor of the SF Convention Center for 3 days each July since the year 2000! See the show’s Award Winners, snag VIP tickets to attend exclusive previews and hosted receptions. Collectors are welcome to purchase directly from attendant artists and gallerists during the fair.

 

IFAM

July 10-13, 2025

 

The International Folk Art Market brings the world’s finest folk art to Santa Fe each July. It’s a place where cultures from all corners of the globe are celebrated; where folk artists, often marginalized in their own communities, are elevated. Where the humanity of the handmade isn’t just discussed but is right in front of you as you move from stall to stall at a bustling outdoor event, taking in the shades, symbols, and smiles of nearly 60 countries gathered in one place. More than 150 artists participate, trekking to the United States from 52 different countries — and in four days thousands of visitors attend, purchasing millions in folk art, and more often than not, supplying income that helps sustain entire communities.

 

SFGA

 

Represents the best galleries museums and art business in 4 distinct districts in Santa Fe, NM. Proud sponsors of Art Week with support from the city’s Tourism office and the collaborative efforts of Art Santa Fe and the International Folk Art Market. Find our signature ART fans and ART maps at locations throughout the city.

 

The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra 2024 (c) Tira Howard for the Santa Fe Opera

Santa Fe Opera

June 27 – August 23, 2025

The 68th Festival Season features 38 performances of three new productions, a beloved Santa Fe Opera revival, and the remount of an award-winning international production, each in harmony with the company’s time-tested programming model of a balanced and varied repertory of new, lesser-performed and standard works. The Santa Fe Opera annually draws 85,000 people from New Mexico and around the globe. Nestled atop a mountain vista, the company’s iconic Crosby Theatre is open on three sides, allowing visitors to enjoy performances complemented by the elements.

SITE Santa Fe – 30th Anniversary

June 27, 2025 – January 12, 2026

 

SITE SANTA FE celebrates its 30th Anniversary and 12th International Biennial with Once Within a Time — a sweeping tribute to the people who have shaped the Santa Fe region over centuries. Imagined as a vast family album, the biennial unfolds as a symphony of voices, stories, and identities, extending beyond SITE’s galleries into partner institutions and unexpected spaces across the city. Drawing inspiration from those who have lived in, passed through, or left their mark on Santa Fe and New Mexico, this landmark exhibition redefines place through collective memory and artistic dialogue. Curated by Cecilia Alemani.

Georgia O’Keefe Museum

November 11, 2024 – March 1, 2026

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum comprises intentionally curated galleries to guide visitors through the inspiring and bold world of Georgia O’Keeffe. Follow the galleries through O’Keeffe’s early work as a student and teacher, groundbreaking paintings from her time living on the East Coast and her artistic revelations from her time in New Mexico.

Eugenie F. Shonnard, Peasants on Way Home from Fields, early 20th Century, oil on canvas, 15 × 18 in. Collection of the New Mexico Museum of Art. Gift of Eugenie F. Shonnard Estate, 1978 (2008.1.2). © Museum of New Mexico Foundation. Photo by Brad Trone.

Museum of New Mexico Foundation

March 8 – September 1, 2025

Eugenie Shonnard: Breaking the Mold is the first posthumous major exhibition of the acclaimed sculptor. Shonnard was a pivotal figure for the history of art and sculpture in the Southwest, widely recognized during her own time for her contributions to the visual arts, yet largely overlooked in recent decades. This exhibition, with an accompanying publication, seeks to reintroduce Shonnard to a new generation of art enthusiasts. In a time period in which few women excelled in sculpture, Shonnard defied expectations and carved out a space for herself as a formidable presence in the American Southwest.

