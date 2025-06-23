Art Treks: Santa Fe Art Week 2025

IFAM

July 10-13, 2025

The International Folk Art Market brings the world’s finest folk art to Santa Fe each July. It’s a place where cultures from all corners of the globe are celebrated; where folk artists, often marginalized in their own communities, are elevated. Where the humanity of the handmade isn’t just discussed but is right in front of you as you move from stall to stall at a bustling outdoor event, taking in the shades, symbols, and smiles of nearly 60 countries gathered in one place. More than 150 artists participate, trekking to the United States from 52 different countries — and in four days thousands of visitors attend, purchasing millions in folk art, and more often than not, supplying income that helps sustain entire communities.