Art Santa Fe 2025 Spotlights Five Innovative Artists for 25th Anniversary Celebration

As Art Santa Fe celebrates its milestone 25th Anniversary edition, we’re proud to announce this year’s Spotlight Award recipients—a select group of artists recognized for their creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking contributions to contemporary art.

Art Santa Fe 2025 will feature a dynamic mix of 75+ galleries, art dealers, and independent artists from around the world, showcasing original works in a variety of mediums—paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, giclées, lithographs, glass, and more.

Kicking off Santa Fe Art Week (July 9–20, 2025), this year’s fair offers attendees a rich lineup of special programming, including immersive Art Lab experiences and inspiring Meet the Artist sessions.

From an impressive roster of exhibitors, the Spotlight Program highlights a curated group of standout artists, offering collectors a focused view of emerging and established talent shaping the future of the visual arts.

Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!