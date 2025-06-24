Art Santa Fe 2025 Spotlights Five Innovative Artists for 25th Anniversary Celebration

As Art Santa Fe celebrates its milestone 25th Anniversary edition, we’re proud to announce this year’s Spotlight Award recipients—a select group of artists recognized for their creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking contributions to contemporary art.
Art Santa Fe 2025 will feature a dynamic mix of 75+ galleries, art dealers, and independent artists from around the world, showcasing original works in a variety of mediums—paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, giclées, lithographs, glass, and more.
Kicking off Santa Fe Art Week (July 9–20, 2025), this year’s fair offers attendees a rich lineup of special programming, including immersive Art Lab experiences and inspiring Meet the Artist sessions.
From an impressive roster of exhibitors, the Spotlight Program highlights a curated group of standout artists, offering collectors a focused view of emerging and established talent shaping the future of the visual arts.
Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!
Andrea Cermanski, Andrea Cermanski Art – Booth 304
Andrea Cermanski is a Santa Fe-based artist with nearly three decades of experience. She holds degrees in Art History and Art Education, and her work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions, including Feminists Under Forty, curated by Judy Chicago. Featured in Contemporary Art of the Southwest (2014), her work is held in national and corporate collections. Represented by galleries in New Orleans and San Jose del Cabo, Cermanski creates abstract works inspired by nature’s color, light, and texture. Her intuitive process invites contemplation, evoking a sense of place through layered compositions and emotional resonance.
Antonio Galvan, Antonio Galvan Art – Booth 108
Antonio Galván López was born on May 19, 1980, in Mexico City. At 19, he immigrated to the United States in search of new opportunities and began his artistic journey as an assistant to renowned Spanish painter and sculptor Manolo Valdés. Though he had little knowledge of art at the time, his curiosity and dedication grew steadily over 24 years of collaboration. What began as a job became a deep passion and life’s calling. Through perseverance, Antonio mastered a wide range of techniques, including bronze casting, glass, ceramics, resins, wood, alabaster, and painting. His work reflects a tireless commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Today, he continues to explore new mediums, driven by a profound understanding that artistic excellence requires constant growth, experimentation, and a lifelong love of learning.
Bethany Richards, BRD Arts – Booth 319
Bethany Richards is a Santa Fe-based artist whose work blends vibrant color, emotional depth, and a sense of wonder inspired by the landscapes of Northern New Mexico. Raised on a ranch in West Texas, she developed an early connection to nature, creativity, and imagination – often found stargazing or exploring the open plains. Her formal training in art therapy at the College of Santa Fe deeply informs her artistic practice, which spans murals, mixed media on canvas, and her signature reverse glass paintings.
This technique – painting in reverse on the back of glass – requires building each piece layer by layer, starting with highlights and details, resulting in images that feel both spontaneous and enchantingly unexpected. After years spent in medical school and residency, Bethany returned to Santa Fe in 2020 with her wife and son to begin her career as a hospital physician. Her dual paths in art and medicine reflect a shared commitment to joy, healing, and human connection.
D.R. Jones, Red Hand Art – Booth 231
D.R. Jones is a Texas-based expressionist painter whose vibrant acrylic works blend bold color, cultural symbolism, and personal narrative. Raised in Lubbock, Jones’s early exposure to Southwestern art—particularly the works of John Nieto—inspired his lifelong passion for visual storytelling. His series, including Legends, Women in Hats, and Colorful Animals, reflect a fusion of Texan heritage, rock-and-roll sensibility, and evolving social awareness. Employing dynamic brushwork and layered compositions, Jones captures the emotional essence of his subjects, from iconic figures to everyday scenes. His art has been exhibited across Texas, New Mexico, and New York, and is held in private collections nationwide. Currently residing in Wimberley, Texas, Jones continues to explore the expressive potential of color and form, inviting viewers into a world where personal history and cultural identity converge.
Katie Laws, Painted Nook – Booth 515
Katie Laws is a Tucson, Arizona, based artist whose vibrant acrylic paintings celebrate the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and the emotional resonance of color. A wife, mother of four, and entrepreneur, Katie turned to painting in 2019 as a personal sanctuary amidst the demands of family life and business ownership. The sudden loss of her mother-in-law in 2024 became a pivotal moment, inspiring her to pursue art more seriously and establish her studio, Painted Nook. Utilizing thick brush and palette knife strokes, her textured canvases depict landscapes, florals, and desert botanicals, often in bold, joyful hues. Katie’s work has been featured in exhibitions, and she actively engages with her community by teaching paint-along classes at her family’s restaurant. Her art serves as a testament to finding peace and fulfillment through creativity, inviting viewers to experience the joy and tranquility that painting brings to her life.