Victoria Adams: Weaving Heritage and Innovation in Contemporary Native Jewelry

Contemporary Native American jewelry artist Victoria Adams is a singular voice. She creates pieces that bridge traditional heritage and modern sophistication. Known by her traditional Southern Cheyenne name, “He On E Va” (“Woman Who Lights the Pipe”), Adams crafts jewelry that illuminates the deep connection between cultural identity and artistic expression.
“Sightings of deer, antelope, birds, bugs, berries, and my own horses can set one day very much apart from another,” Adams reflects. “Cheyenne religious ceremonies are not complete without including plants and animals. We honor them. They are still an integral part of our traditional and contemporary cultures.” This profound respect for nature manifests in her sophisticated designs, where precious metals and gemstones dance with organic forms inspired by the natural world.
Adams’ creative process involves a masterful juxtaposition of materials and meanings. Her pieces combine precious metals, gemstones, and fossils with plant, animal, and human forms, each element carefully chosen to express her heritage, experiences, and values. The result is jewelry that speaks eloquently of tradition and innovation, such as her signature arrowhead and white diamond earrings in 18k gold, which exemplifies her ability to merge cultural symbols with contemporary elegance.
For Adams, there is no hierarchy between materials or styles. “When I dress for a fine evening in New York or for a night of dancing at one of my favorite pow-wows, the glint of my silver earrings, like the sparkle of a diamond, makes me feel elegant and proud,” she says. This democratic approach to materials allows her to create culturally significant and universally appealing pieces.
For years, Adams showed her work exclusively at the prestigious Santa Fe Indian Market—still, a deeply interwoven relationship brought to her Sorrel Sky Gallery. The connection runs deeper than mere representation – a story of interwoven relationships and shared values. Through Ben Nighthorse Campbell, father of gallery owner Shanan Campbell, and himself an internationally renowned jewelry artist, Adams discovered an unexpected connection. Campbell’s longtime friendship with her aunt, Ann Strange Owl Raven, from their days on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, created a bridge between past and present.
“Cody Sanderson and Ray Tracey kept telling Shanan she should get her hands on me,” Adams recalls with a laugh. A serendipitous meeting with Ben and Linda Campbell at a gallery opening felt like “old home week” despite being their first encounter. This natural chemistry convinced Adams that the time was right for a new chapter in her artistic journey.
“I had been through a lot of changes and the stars sort of lined up,” she explains. “I think Shanan’s vision for the gallery is something I really am in line with. It’s not just focused on American Indian artists, and it has a beautiful, clean professional feel; it’s inviting to go into and is just a lovely atmosphere.”
Adams’ work represents the pinnacle of contemporary Native American jewelry design. Each piece tells a story of cultural preservation and artistic innovation. Her designs remind us that true elegance comes from precious materials and authentically expressing one’s heritage and values through art.
Victoria Adams’ masterful jewelry continues to captivate collectors who appreciate its cultural significance and timeless beauty. She will also be a featured artist during the upcoming Indian Market in August, continuing her long-standing tradition of excellence in this prestigious venue.