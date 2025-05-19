Tim Cherry: Sculpting Wildlife’s Essential Grace

In wildlife sculpture, Tim Cherry stands apart through his remarkable ability to distill the essence of animals into flowing, elegant forms. His distinctive approach transforms bronze into sculptures that capture the presence or tangible form of wildlife and reveal the vitality or intangible spirit they represent.

Growing up in the rugged Canadian Rockies in southeastern British Columbia, Cherry developed an intimate connection with wildlife that would shape his artistic journey. Escaping into the wilds was then and still is a spiritual experience,” he reflects. This deep reverence for nature infuses every piece he creates, resulting in works that pulse with life and celebrate the innate beauty of his subjects.