Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey: Transforming The American West Through Ancient Silk

Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey stands as a singular innovator in the realm of contemporary Western art, masterfully merging the ancient art of silk painting with the vibrant spirit of the American West. Working with French dyes on crepe de chine silk, she creates luminous works that capture the essence of Western life through a medium as rich in history as the subjects she portrays.

Cawdrey’s artistic vision emerged from a life lived across continents. From her early years in Syria and Germany to her formative studies in Paris, where she immersed herself in Old Master techniques, each experience contributed to her unique artistic perspective. However, it was during her travels to Hawaii that she discovered the transformative potential of silk painting, a medium whose fluidity and luminous qualities perfectly matched her passion for dynamic expression.