MEET THE ARTIST: PAULA PIETRANERA

ABN: What is your background?

PP: I started my professional journey as an architect, later specializing in the conservation and restoration of historical buildings. Throughout my studies, I discovered a profound spiritual connection to Asian arts, which led me to explore sumi-e, origami, and calligraphy in Argentina, Japan, and the United States. My time in Japan in 2015 was particularly transformative; it was there where I learned the “Renzuru” paper-folding technique under the guidance of master Mizuho Tomita in Kyoto. Since then, I’ve been exploring how this traditional paper-folding form can serve as an expressive medium for fine art. Additionally, I am a Zen student, having practiced in Argentina and, since 2015, residing at the San Francisco Zen Center where I’ve deepened in the relation between my Zen practice and artistic career.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

PP: My philosophy revolves around the concept of interconnectedness. I strive to bring my art to life like a dreamcatcher, drawing the true self into a space of deep intimacy. This connection inspires me, as the desire for intimate togetherness—with oneself, others, and the world—can be both our greatest yearning and our most profound fear. Central to my work is the centuries-old paper folding Renzuru technique, where connected cranes emerge from a single sheet of paper, embodying the idea that each piece is unique, yet part of a harmonious whole.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

PP: I’m inspired by artists who fully explore the potential of their medium and materials, and let the process guide them—who show us what a material can become through. I admire artists like Ruth Asawa, Kay Sekimachi, and Tanabe Chikuunsai IV for this reason. Both have worked with paper, as I do, and they show how something so ordinary can be transformed into something powerful. It’s not about creating an image, but about discovering the potential of the material—what it can express on its own, through the hands.