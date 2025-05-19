Maura Allen: Capturing the Contemporary Spirit of the American West

“I like learning the rules and then seeing how far I can go, right to the edge of the canyon, using materials in a different way or combining them to create original work,” Allen explains. This fearless approach to experimentation manifests in her unique creative process, which begins by looking directly into the sun, finding inspiration in the stark silhouettes and obscured details that emerge in this dazzling light. Her choice of unexpected surfaces—wood, steel, and glass—further demonstrates her willingness to challenge artistic conventions, each material bringing its own character to her signature style.

Drawing from over 35 years of experience as a black-and-white photographer and two decades as a painter, Allen crafts pieces that possess a distinctive cinematic quality. Her work pulses with rich textures, vibrant colors, and dynamic patterns that transform familiar Western scenes—ranchers, cowboys, cowgirls, Native Americans, and the native flora—into contemporary masterpieces. Each piece tells a story that bridges past and present, tradition and innovation.