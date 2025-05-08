HELEN YE PLEHN: AN ARTISTIC JOURNEY

Helen Ye Plehn’s artistic journey is anything but conventional—it is deeply intertwined with her personal path of healing and spiritual awakening.

From a young age, Helen was drawn to arts and crafts. Growing up in China, however, she was discouraged from pursuing art as a career due to the starving artist stigma. A single childhood art competition she didn’t win convinced her she lacked talent. The irony? Her late father was a traditional Chinese painter, calligrapher, and second-generation Feng Shui master. Her fondest memories are of following him into the mountains, painting under the trees, sipping tea in orchid gardens, and quietly sketching while he taught his students.

As the years passed, Helen set aside her artistic dreams in favor of academic achievement, striving to meet her family’s and society’s expectations. She became an exceptional student, earned a full fellowship, and moved to the U.S. to pursue a Ph.D. in Tourism and Hospitality Management, specializing in human sensory experience design. By all external measures, she had a bright future—a promising academic career, an upcoming wedding, and a clear path to success.

Yet internally, Helen was struggling. In 2011, a visit to the ER due to severe anxiety and depression became a turning point. It cracked open the door to a deeper journey—one of healing, awakening, and self-discovery.