ART TREKS: Crystal Bridges Museum of Art – Kaws: Family Exhibit

If you’re wandering in the South this Spring looking for an amazing art experience look no further than the Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. I had heard of it and still was not prepared for how interesting and frankly breathtaking the museum itself is. As we pulled into park…I wondered “is this a museum?” Surrounded by lovely walking trails and a sculpture park, the museum is nestled almost underground, so your journey begins with an elevator ride down. The collection sprawls through a series of interconnected buildings hovering over a lake. By all means explore, take a walk on one of the gorgeous trails, and have a delicious meal in the cafe while you’re here.
But whatever you do — don’t miss the “KAWS: FAMILY” exhibit. It offers a compelling and expansive look into the world of contemporary artist KAWS. This U.S. premiere builds upon its initial showing at the Art Gallery of Ontario, presenting an enriched collection that spans the artist’s career.
A Journey Through KAWS’ Artistic Evolution
The exhibition is anchored by the 2021 sculpture FAMILY, depicting four of KAWS’ signature characters in a familial arrangement. This piece sets the thematic tone for the show, exploring complex and heartfelt human emotions through the lens of pop culture-inspired figures . Visitors are guided through a series of “families” of works, showcasing KAWS’ evolution from his early graffiti and altered advertisements to his more recent large-scale sculptures and installations .
Curated by Alejo Benedetti, the exhibition underscores Crystal Bridges’ commitment to bringing significant contemporary art to the region. The museum’s unique architecture and natural surroundings enhance the visitor experience, creating a narrative journey that reflects KAWS’ own storytelling through art .
“KAWS: FAMILY” is on view through July 28, 2025.