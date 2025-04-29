YAMILET SEMPÉ: REVEALING THE MYSTICAL (PART 2)

She quickly expanded her presence in the arts both locally as well as internationally, and steady demand for her work kept her producing at a high volume to meet this newfound interest. By 2018 Sempé had become established and was selected to exhibit in the Made in France exhibition, held during French Week 2018 in Miami’s renowned arts hub of Wynwood, where she represented France as a French citizen based in Miami. The exhibition was a major event organized by the Consulate General of France in Miami and the French American Chamber of Commerce in Miami along with several sponsors in support of the Beauty of Sight Foundation. Several VIPs were in attendance for the opening, most notably including the Consul General of France Clément Leclerc, President of the French-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami (FACC) Alain Ouelhadj, and the French music producer Andre Saint-Albin.

In 2018 Sempé also participated in the second annual Art from the Heart, where she exhibited and donated artwork in support of the Family Resource Center’s mission to assist abused children. The exhibition was held in The Moore Building, a renovated historic landmark dating to 1922 located at the heart of the Miami Design District. Sempé was invited back to participate in the 2019 installment which drew 500 people to its opening. In 2020, Sempé was selected to represent the United States in the Exposition Internationale D’Aquarelle (International Watercolor Exhibition) with her work Los Colores de la Amistad, from her Geometric series. The exhibition travelled intentionally to France and Vietnam.

During her Miami period Sempé’s art found itself in galleries and auctions across major cultural centers including London, Paris, New York City, Miami, Key West, and in California. Her work was also being exhibited and sold alongside internationally renowned artists Yayoi Kusama, Marc Chagall, and Rufino Tamayo as well as pioneering Cuban artists Wifredo Lam, Amelia Peláez, Agustín Cárdenas, and Carmen Herrera.

Now based in the scenic expanse of Nebraska, Sempé continues to see her artistic journey reach new audiences and milestones in unexpected ways. Just as 2018 marked a milestone in her exhibiting career that brought her work into diplomatic circles and high-end design settings, another pivotal shift came in 2024 as her work reached new levels of institutional recognition.

In June 2024, Sempé’s painting Le Retour featured on the cover of a published book of poetry that linked her back to roots in literature and was unveiled in the prominent bookstore Books & Books of Coral Gables, one of South Florida’s leading literary venues. In October 2024 Sempé was added into the permanent collection of the Alvin Sherman Library, one of the largest libraries in the state of Florida, marking her first inclusion into a major public collection. There her piece Fusion joins works by the likes of Salvador Dalí, Dale Chihuly, and Peter Max in the library’s art collection.