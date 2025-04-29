YAMILET SEMPÉ: REVEALING THE MYSTICAL (PART 1)

Yamilet Sempé is an oddity in the fine arts, beginning with her identity. Her nationality spans three nations – Cuba, France, and the United States – each leaving their own indelible cultural mark on her. Yet, through each of these phases of her life, she remains indisputably individual, seemingly impervious to external trends. This permeates her work, which now finds itself amidst a flourishing of interest alongside Sempé’s emergence as a recognized artist.

Her enigmatic essence in both her work and her persona has attracted an international base of collectors and can be subtly discovered in traces from the very start of her artistic journey, one that paralleled her intriguing personal journey through life. This journey began in Cuba, laying a foundation of diverse roots that bridged European and North American culture, a framework that would define the rest of her career.

Sempé was born on October 29, 1970, in Matanzas, a city known for its cultural richness in writers, musicians, and painters of the likes of Rafael Soriano, Esteban Chartrand, Osvaldo Gutierrez, and María Magdalena Campos-Pons. There her family was well-entrenched in its social and artistic scenes. From her earliest days, Sempé was immersed in a vibrant community of creatives who regularly frequented her family home. Among them, the award-winning Cuban musician Ildefonso Acosta was one frequent guest at her family’s gatherings where music and lively, stimulating discussions were common.

Most significantly, Sempé’s first painting lessons emerged from this scene in her youth while she was being mentored by the accomplished Cuban painter Modesto García (1930-2016), a graduate of the prestigious San Alejandro Fine Arts School and another family friend. This mentorship was also her first serious exposure to formal visual arts and shaped her initial artistic instincts and themes, ultimately producing what would become the first established series of her career: her horses.