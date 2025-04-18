Meet the Artists: MCP2 Art Studio

ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

MCP2: McP2 Art Studio is a collaboration of the photography of Susan Rennie McPherson and encaustic work of Mary Lynn McPherson. Our art harmoniously blends the essence of nature, creating a serene space of peace and tranquility. It invites the viewer to release the stress of daily life and reconnect with a sense of balance and calm. We want our collectors to have a space in their home where they can have a place to breathe in nature.

ABN: What is your background?

MCP2: Mary Lynn McPherson (encaustic artist) grew up with a passion for art and a love for the Art Institute of Chicago. Over the years, Mary Lynn began to explore mediums that would fulfill her dreams of becoming an artist, while also running her own successful small business. Susan “Rennie” McPherson (photographer) discovered photography her senior year in college. Photography went by the wayside for many years while she completed her training as a Neuropsychologist. Over several years, we went in search of an artform where we could work together. During our explorations, we discovered photo encaustic. Mary Lynn and Rennie studied with a variety of photo encaustic artists to develop their own specific style of photo encaustic. In 2018, the McP2 Art Studio was born.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

MCP2: Our work philosophy is driven entirely by our passion to create pieces that immerse the viewer in the beauty of nature. We have been particularly drawn to the subject of dormant bonsai trees in our work. Just in the way many artists paint nudes to see the structure and beauty of the human body, we like using the dormant trees to exhibit the beauty and structure of the tree.

On another note, collectors often ask us about our working relationship and how that goes as a married couple. We realize our individual strengths and respect the strengths of the other and usually stay in our own lanes. On occasion, one of us will see a piece one way and the other will see it a different way. In those cases, we might try one approach or a combination of approaches.