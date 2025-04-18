Meet the Artists: MCP2 Art Studio

Our Meet the Artist story today is an interesting one because it’s about one vision and two artists, partners in business and in life: Susan “Rennie” McPherson and encaustic work of Mary Lynn McPherson. We think you’ll enjoy learning how these two dynamic women blend their artistic talent and endeavors.
ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
MCP2: McP2 Art Studio is a collaboration of the photography of Susan Rennie McPherson and encaustic work of Mary Lynn McPherson. Our art harmoniously blends the essence of nature, creating a serene space of peace and tranquility. It invites the viewer to release the stress of daily life and reconnect with a sense of balance and calm. We want our collectors to have a space in their home where they can have a place to breathe in nature.
ABN: What is your background?
MCP2: Mary Lynn McPherson (encaustic artist) grew up with a passion for art and a love for the Art Institute of Chicago. Over the years, Mary Lynn began to explore mediums that would fulfill her dreams of becoming an artist, while also running her own successful small business. Susan “Rennie” McPherson (photographer) discovered photography her senior year in college. Photography went by the wayside for many years while she completed her training as a Neuropsychologist. Over several years, we went in search of an artform where we could work together. During our explorations, we discovered photo encaustic. Mary Lynn and Rennie studied with a variety of photo encaustic artists to develop their own specific style of photo encaustic. In 2018, the McP2 Art Studio was born.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
MCP2: Our work philosophy is driven entirely by our passion to create pieces that immerse the viewer in the beauty of nature. We have been particularly drawn to the subject of dormant bonsai trees in our work. Just in the way many artists paint nudes to see the structure and beauty of the human body, we like using the dormant trees to exhibit the beauty and structure of the tree.
On another note, collectors often ask us about our working relationship and how that goes as a married couple. We realize our individual strengths and respect the strengths of the other and usually stay in our own lanes. On occasion, one of us will see a piece one way and the other will see it a different way. In those cases, we might try one approach or a combination of approaches.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
MCP2: Our work is influenced by Asian artists Ando Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai in terms of the focus on nature blending with life. We are both heavily influenced by the impressionists in terms of color palette.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
MCP2: “When in doubt, fuse.” As encaustic artists, to make sure all the color is set into the wax, you must use the heat gun to fuse it.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
MCP2: We love to travel and experience other cultures and art museums around the world. Mary Lynn spends much of her time in the garden in the warmer months. Rennie can be found playing her bagpipes on the deck or having fun with saws in the wood working studio. Ilze, the art room dog, loves nothing better than to take long walks, sit on the deck (and stay as far as possible away from the bagpipes).
ABN: What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?
MCP2: We recently visited Joshua Tree National Park. It gave us new subject matter and a new way to view bonsai.
ABN: Any plans for 2025? Where will your creativity take you?
MCP2: In 2025, we plan to be active in showing our art with the Redwood Art Group. We will be showcasing our art at Artexpo New York, Art Sante Fe, Art San Diego and Red Dot Spectrum.
Inspired by nature, the artwork of local Minnesota artists Susan and Mary Lynn McPherson seeks to bring the viewer to a peaceful place that calms the spirit.
For more information and to see their latest work, go to MCP2 Art Studio.
All images courtesy of the artists.