Meet the Artist: Rhea Diehl

Rhea Diehl is the owner and operator of R Diehl Creative Studio, a small graphic design and print production studio specializing in digital marketing, print design, and branding. In addition to her design services, Rhea runs a retail shop offering handmade art prints, stickers, apparel, and home décor, which she vends at local markets throughout the Providence and Greater Boston area.

Rhea works in an array of mediums, but some of her favorite projects have been for package design, apparel, and print design. Her long-term goals include creating a design studio and retail gallery, as well as an artists’ co-operative community dedicated to keeping the creativity buzzing within us all.

Her photography and artwork have been showcased in exhibitions across New England, reflecting her whimsical style that embraces positivity and color. Rhea’s current focus is on deepening her involvement in the local art community, while inspiring others to live creatively and mindfully through her artwork and teaching.

In her spare time, she enjoys photographing and traveling the world (but particularly California), listening to and connecting with other artists, doodling, pushing creative boundaries, and using her designer’s perspective in everyday life.

To learn more about Rhea and see her latest works, visit her website:

https://rdiehlcreative.studio/

All images courtesy of the artist.