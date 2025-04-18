Meet the Artist: Linda Washburn Roberts

Redwood Art Prize Winner

Linda Washburn Roberts is a landscape, nature and fine art photographer based in Helena, Montana. She was born and raised in Southeastern Missouri, in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, and has had a camera in hand since childhood, when she would borrow her mother’s Brownie to shoot snapshots of various family members as often as possible. That old Brownie and her mother’s Kodak box camera are charter members of her antique camera collection.

In addition to early formal training during the 1970’s, Linda had the privilege of being mentored by friend, co-worker, and professional photographer Vern Feurhelm in Redding, California. In 2008, she attended the Summer Intensive, Professional Studies, and Advanced Intensive programs at the Rocky Mountain School of Photography in Missoula, Montana. She is also an active member of the Professional Photographers Association.

Linda continues to challenge herself as a photographer and artist, not only by learning new techniques; but also, by attempting to see ordinary things in a different perspective. By challenging herself in this way, Linda continues to grow as a photographer and artist.

Linda’s photography reflects her love of nature. She holds a deep appreciation for the endless circle of nature and life, from the smallest insect and plant to the largest of trees and animals, including humans. She attributes this sense of connection in part to her childhood on a small farm in the Ozark Mountains where her mother taught her to harvest wild plants for food as well as for health and healing benefits. This sense of connection and the concept of spirituality in nature has been a consistent influence throughout her life and is reflected in much of her photography.

Although landscape and nature photography has been and continues to be the primary focus of her work, Linda also enjoys photographing human-created objects, as well as humans, from time to time. Whatever the subject matter of her photography, Linda attempts to tell a story or evoke an emotion with her work.

Linda’s mission is clear when she states: “When a viewer looks at my work and senses that emotion or hears that story I feel I have succeeded as a photographer and artist.”

To learn more about Linda and see her latest works, visit her website: https://www.lindarobertsphotography.com/

All images courtesy of the artist.