Meet the Artist: Gavin Hein

Redwood Art Prize Winner

Gavin Hein is a self-taught oil painting artist that has been exploring his passion for only a few years. He enjoys painting western landscapes and showing people the beauty of God’s creation. His only art education was in high school art class and a lot of practice, and feels he is learning so much from pushing forward.

Born and raised in rural Wisconsin, on a small hobby farm, he started his art journey. Fascinated with weather and landscapes, from a young age with an ailing father, he learned to occupy myself with drawing. Traveling back and forth to California for his father’s medical needs, Gavin discovered the beauty of the West and saw National Parks and mountain scapes.

He tried other mediums, but oil painting is his favorite. Those memories of his childhood, living on the road, and traveling to the West definitely influenced the western landscapes he paints today — with a mix of weather, horses, cowboys, and cars and trucks all in one.

To learn more about Gavin and see his latest works, visit his website:

https://gavinheinart.com/

All images courtesy of the artist.