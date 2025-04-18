Meet the Artist: Delphine Sellem

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

D.S.: For me, art is the ultimate connection to the essence of being human. It serves as my way of transforming life’s chaos into something timeless, preserving fleeting moments in a way that resonates deeply. Art is a fundamental human necessity, an intrinsic part of our existence that has always been with us. Each brushstroke allows me to tap into profound emotions and empathy, expressing what words often cannot.

Art goes beyond mere creation—it is memory, a shared thread that connects us, and a silent language that speaks directly to the soul. Through my work, I honor the memory of my late partner, David, keeping his spirit alive in the colors and forms that flow from my heart. Art reminds us of our place in a greater whole—a universal connection that assures us we are never truly alone.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

D.S.: I draw inspiration from artists who are devoted to a lifelong journey of exploration and growth, consistently pursuing new techniques, ideas, and paths. Pablo Picasso, for instance, exemplifies this philosophy with his fearless transitions through distinct periods and his refusal to rest on the laurels of fame. His relentless drive to redefine his art mirrors my own desire to push boundaries and avoid settling into a single style.

I also admire Marcel Duchamp for his groundbreaking conceptual approach, which challenged traditional notions of art and embraced innovation. His willingness to question conventions and venture into unexplored mediums resonates strongly with my own creative ethos. Similarly, Jackson Pollock’s bold abstract expressionism and revolutionary “drip” technique stand as a testament to the transformative power of reinvention.

Artists like Jean Dubuffet, Robert Rauschenberg, and Frank Stella also inspire me with their experimental spirit, constantly breaking from tradition and exploring new methods and themes. Gerhard Richter’s evolution from photo-realism to abstraction further highlights the importance of seeking fresh directions, even if they depart entirely from prior success. These artists’ fearless pursuit of innovation, regardless of recognition or fame, motivates me to continuously evolve and explore uncharted creative territories.

Like them, I view art not as a destination, but as an ongoing journey—one of experimentation, transformation, and the discovery of new possibilities. Their work reminds me that the true essence of art lies in its capacity to grow, challenge, and connect.

ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?

D.S.: One quote I always hold close is from Steven Pressfield’s The War of Art: “The more scared we are of a calling, the more sure you can be that we have to do it.” Pressfield describes this fear as Resistance—a powerful inner force that tries to keep us from pursuing the work we’re meant to do. The stronger the fear, the stronger the Resistance, and the more critical it is to push through and create. Often, this fear is a sign that we’re confronting something deeply authentic and true to who we are—something worth pursuing.

The essence of the quote lies in recognizing fear as an indicator that we’re on the right path. Only by facing this fear head-on can we unlock our full potential and fulfill our creative calling. It speaks to the vulnerability and bravery required to embrace art or any meaningful pursuit.

This idea deeply resonates with my personal and artistic journey. The fear of fully stepping into my potential as a creator has been amplified by the loss of my partner, yet this very fear underscores the importance of the work I’m doing. It reminds me that my creative efforts are not only essential but profoundly meaningful—an expression of what I need to share with the world.