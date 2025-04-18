Meet the Artist: Delphine Sellem

Art Business News recently had the pleasure of getting to know more about artist Delphine Sellem, who was featured by Van Leeuwen Art in their Artexpo New York 2025 booth. We hope you’ll enjoy our interview with her.
ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what is your vision as an artist?
D.S.: Born and raised in France, my multicultural experiences have profoundly shaped my artistic vision and career trajectory. Having lived in France, Barbados, Panama, and the United States, my art is a vibrant tapestry of the diverse environments and communities that have influenced my life. Prior to fully dedicating myself to art, I established a thriving community art school and taught middle school, where I was honored with accolades such as the Skevy Rallis Award of Honor and Teacher of the Year.
The transition from a teaching-centered career to a life devoted to creating art was inspired by my late partner, David Berkovits. His unwavering belief in my talent and passion encouraged me to embrace my craft wholeheartedly and share my vision with the world. David’s influence permeates the works in the Bull & Bear Series, making this exhibition a deeply personal and meaningful chapter in my artistic journey.
Through the Bull & Bear Series, I delve into the intricate dynamics of finance, power, and societal greed, presenting them through a playful yet critical lens. Drawing inspiration from Wall Street’s iconic bull and bear symbols, I reimagine these powerful figures in humorous and unexpected scenarios—such as boxing matches and poker games—highlighting the intense power struggles that lie at the heart of the financial realm.
ABN: What is your background?
D.S.: I am a lifelong, self-taught artist who has spent over a decade honing my craft while also sharing my knowledge as an art teacher. I have guided countless art students in building portfolios that earned them admission to prestigious art high schools and universities. This role allowed me to immerse myself in diverse artistic movements, carefully studying their techniques, mediums, and philosophies to enrich both my own creative expression and teaching. Engaging with the younger generation remains a constant source of inspiration for my work.
Originally, I graduated with a degree in finance and accountancy, with a minor in human resource management. My professional journey has taken me through various industries, including adult training programs, event management, communication, and education. In the education field, I served on the school board and even founded a French Lycée in Panama.
At the age of 50, I earned my official art certification—a milestone reached after years of dedication to teaching and creating art. This accomplishment stems from a lifelong passion to share the transformative power of art while contributing to public education.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
D.S.: For me, art is the ultimate connection to the essence of being human. It serves as my way of transforming life’s chaos into something timeless, preserving fleeting moments in a way that resonates deeply. Art is a fundamental human necessity, an intrinsic part of our existence that has always been with us. Each brushstroke allows me to tap into profound emotions and empathy, expressing what words often cannot.
Art goes beyond mere creation—it is memory, a shared thread that connects us, and a silent language that speaks directly to the soul. Through my work, I honor the memory of my late partner, David, keeping his spirit alive in the colors and forms that flow from my heart. Art reminds us of our place in a greater whole—a universal connection that assures us we are never truly alone.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
D.S.: I draw inspiration from artists who are devoted to a lifelong journey of exploration and growth, consistently pursuing new techniques, ideas, and paths. Pablo Picasso, for instance, exemplifies this philosophy with his fearless transitions through distinct periods and his refusal to rest on the laurels of fame. His relentless drive to redefine his art mirrors my own desire to push boundaries and avoid settling into a single style.
I also admire Marcel Duchamp for his groundbreaking conceptual approach, which challenged traditional notions of art and embraced innovation. His willingness to question conventions and venture into unexplored mediums resonates strongly with my own creative ethos. Similarly, Jackson Pollock’s bold abstract expressionism and revolutionary “drip” technique stand as a testament to the transformative power of reinvention.
Artists like Jean Dubuffet, Robert Rauschenberg, and Frank Stella also inspire me with their experimental spirit, constantly breaking from tradition and exploring new methods and themes. Gerhard Richter’s evolution from photo-realism to abstraction further highlights the importance of seeking fresh directions, even if they depart entirely from prior success. These artists’ fearless pursuit of innovation, regardless of recognition or fame, motivates me to continuously evolve and explore uncharted creative territories.
Like them, I view art not as a destination, but as an ongoing journey—one of experimentation, transformation, and the discovery of new possibilities. Their work reminds me that the true essence of art lies in its capacity to grow, challenge, and connect.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
D.S.: One quote I always hold close is from Steven Pressfield’s The War of Art: “The more scared we are of a calling, the more sure you can be that we have to do it.” Pressfield describes this fear as Resistance—a powerful inner force that tries to keep us from pursuing the work we’re meant to do. The stronger the fear, the stronger the Resistance, and the more critical it is to push through and create. Often, this fear is a sign that we’re confronting something deeply authentic and true to who we are—something worth pursuing.
The essence of the quote lies in recognizing fear as an indicator that we’re on the right path. Only by facing this fear head-on can we unlock our full potential and fulfill our creative calling. It speaks to the vulnerability and bravery required to embrace art or any meaningful pursuit.
This idea deeply resonates with my personal and artistic journey. The fear of fully stepping into my potential as a creator has been amplified by the loss of my partner, yet this very fear underscores the importance of the work I’m doing. It reminds me that my creative efforts are not only essential but profoundly meaningful—an expression of what I need to share with the world.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
D.S.: When I’m not engrossed in creating art, I devote myself to teaching, an endeavor that holds a special place in my heart. To me, art goes beyond self-expression—it’s a way to infuse the world with more humanity and connect with others on a profound level. Teaching allows me to share this vision with my students, helping them uncover their own voices and perspectives while nurturing their creativity. The exchange of ideas with my students is a constant source of inspiration; their curiosity and fresh perspectives serve as a powerful reminder of art’s ability to open minds and hearts. In these moments,
I’m reminded that teaching, much like creating, is an act of sharing and fostering meaningful connections.
Outside the classroom, nature serves as an ever-present source of inspiration and grounding. Whether it’s soaking in the vibrant energy of Miami’s tropical landscapes or seeking solace in quieter settings, being outdoors rejuvenates me and deepens my connection to the world. Nature has a unique ability to restore a sense of wonder and peace, offering moments of clarity that reconnect me to the essence of life and art.
Above all else, my family remains central to everything I do. I treasure the time I spend with my two adult sons, despite the physical distance across the American continent, as well as with my parents in France. Despite the miles between us, our bond remains unshakeable. These relationships remind me of the importance of love, shared experiences, and human connections—the very foundation upon which my art is built. In a chaotic world, these connections ground me and reaffirm the value of understanding and compassion.
For me, both teaching and creating art are ways of giving back to the world, fostering a sense of humanity in a fast-paced and often disconnected society. Art has the unique power to remind us of our place in something greater, and through both practices, I aim to contribute to that vision.
ABN: What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?
D.S.: I am thrilled to have introduce my bold and vibrant Bull & Bear Pop Art Series, represented by Van Leeuwen Art at Artexpo New York 2025. This dynamic collection merges the worlds of finance and fine art, reimagining Wall Street’s iconic symbols with my unique Pop Art approach. With each piece, I seek to capture the energy, power struggles, and dramatic stakes that define the financial realm.
This debut marks a significant milestone in my artistic journey as I embrace my role as an emerging artist, following a decade of dedicated work in art education. Through vivid colors and striking compositions, I delve into the layered complexities of societal structures, embedding irony and humor throughout my work. Drawing from my own background in finance, I offer an authentic perspective that reflects firsthand knowledge of the industry’s intricate dynamics.
The collection serves as a meaningful visual dialogue, appealing to both art enthusiasts and finance professionals alike. By blending playful Pop Art aesthetics with deeper commentary on power, greed, and the human condition, I aim to create a thought-provoking experience that bridges these two worlds.
ABN: Any plans for 2025? Where will your creativity take you?
D.S.: Amidst a world filled with complexity and uncertainty, I find solace and inspiration in the simplicity of nature. My upcoming collection reflects my passion for outdoor exploration, combining elemental landscapes with intricate portrayals of insects and animals. Using a blend of layered stencils and vibrant roller techniques, I strive to convey the raw, unfiltered essence of the natural world.
In contrast, my hyper-realistic animal renderings highlight the intricate beauty and complexity of life itself, encouraging a deeper awareness of the delicate balance that often goes unnoticed.
Through this collection, I hope to share my profound connection to nature, inspiring others to pause and marvel at the extraordinary beauty found in the simple elements that sustain both us and our planet.
About Van Leeuwen Art
Van Leeuwen Art, located in Switzerland, serves both as an art agent and an international exhibitor. Our emphasis is on supporting up-and-coming talent. We are dedicated to encouraging and promoting emerging international artists through the curation of exhibitions, engagement in national and international art fairs, and the organization of special solo exhibitions in partnership with other galleries. In collaboration with our artists, we aim to enrich and diversify the contemporary art landscape.
All images courtesy of the artist and Van Leeuwen Art.