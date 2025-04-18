Meet the Artist: Bret Neathery

Redwood Art Prize Winner

Born in southwest Missouri, I spent my early years surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Ozark Mountains. This natural landscape deeply influenced my artistic sensibilities. A pivotal moment in my journey came when I encountered my first Jackson Pollock painting; it captivated me and opened my eyes to the expressive potential of abstraction. Since then, I have drawn inspiration from artists like Gerhard Richter, Willem De Kooning, and Mark Rothko.

As a self-taught artist, each piece I create is a reflection of my life, a captivating journey of discovery and expression. My art serves as fragments of my experiences, slowly unveiled on the canvas. Through this process, I aim to evoke deep emotions, inviting viewers to connect with my work on a personal level.

I believe that art can transcend boundaries, creating a dialogue between the viewer and the canvas. My hope is that each piece I create resonates with the viewer, allowing them to find their own stories within the layers of color and form.

To learn more about Bret and see his latest works, visit his website:

https://www.bretneatheryart.com/

All images courtesy of the artist.