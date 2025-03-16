ONCE UPON A FRAME: A UNIQUE VISION IN CUSTOM FRAMING

Every great story begins with an intriguing narrative, and the story of “Once Upon a Frame” is no exception. Founded by the dynamic duo Yael and Jimmy, this remarkable business is dedicated to the fine art of framing, establishing a unique niche in a landscape where custom frame shops are becoming increasingly rare. “Once Upon a Frame” sets itself apart by offering an impressive selection of framing materials, including antique reclaimed metal, 24-karat gold leaf, intricately carved wood, and distinctive frosted thick acrylic. They excel at revitalizing antique frames, giving them a modern twist that beautifully complements contemporary artworks. Their designs extend beyond conventional framing, creating a truly immersive experience.

With a team well-versed in the realms of art, framing, and preservation, clients can expect expert guidance that marries artistic vision with years of global inspiration. This results in stunning frames that both delight and satisfy. The knowledgeable staff are adept at helping clients make informed decisions rooted in high artistic standards, drawing on their diverse influences to create profound frames and happier clients.

SOLANA BEACH DESIGN DISTRICT: 132 N. Cedros, Solana Beach, CA

Situated at the northern edge of the celebrated Cedros Design District in Solana Beach, California, Once Upon a Frame (OUAF) thrives within its vibrant surroundings. The Cedros Design District has transformed since the 1990s from a tranquil coastal area into a bustling hub of creativity and commerce. Known for its independent boutiques, art galleries, and design studios, the district attracts both locals and visitors. It serves not only as a shopping destination but also as a community gathering place, hosting events such as the Cedros Avenue Farmers Market, where local vendors showcase fresh produce and artisanal goods.

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE

Upon stepping into the OUAF studio, customers are greeted by a dedicated team passionate about the art of framing. Yael, one of the co-owners, personally engages with each visitor, carefully examining their artwork. With her discerning artist’s eye, she guides clients in narrating their artwork’s story through an interplay of color, texture, and composition. This personalized approach ensures every customer receives thoughtful insights on how to best highlight their treasured pieces.

Visiting Once Upon a Frame is more than just a transaction; clients often leave with a richer understanding of framing history and techniques, inspired by the creative energy that permeates the space. Whether framing personal art or exploring local talent, customers are bound to be enriched by the narratives and creativity on display.

In a market flooded with mass-produced items, Once Upon a Frame champions the uniqueness of individual expression—both in artwork and the frames that showcase it. If there were a reality show centered on framing, this shop would undoubtedly be a standout, brimming with endless stories and a vibrant culture worth discovering.

Custom framing demands a blend of expertise, creativity, and sensitivity to client needs. The essence lies in achieving perfect proportions while remaining flexible enough to innovate and refine designs into truly spectacular results.

THE IMPORTANCE OF FRAMING

Artwork frames are much more than borders for paintings and photographs; they play a significant role in appreciation, preservation, and interpretation of art. The following are some reasons why artwork frames are “critical for humanity”.

Protection and Preservation: Frames provide physical protection for artwork from environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and light. This is crucial for preserving the integrity of the piece over time, allowing future generations to appreciate it.

Context and Presentation: A well-chosen frame complements the artwork, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and guiding the viewer’s focus.

Cultural Significance: The style of framing can denote cultural traditions and historic periods, contributing to our understanding of different artistic movements.

Value and Market Consideration: Frames can affect the perceived value of a piece. An inappropriate or damaged frame may detract from the artwork’s worth, while a high-quality, well-matched frame may enhance its value.

OUAF SUPPORTING LOCAL ARTISTS

Beyond serving individual clients, Yael and Jimmy are dedicated to nurturing the local arts community. They have recently transformed part of their shop into a dedicated gallery space, offering local artists a platform to display their work and host receptions. This initiative has successfully attracted a diverse array of talents, with several artists already scheduled to exhibit through the end of the year.

Once Upon a Frame is more than just a framing shop; it’s a thriving community hub that celebrates artistry, individuality, and local talent.

PAST EXHIBITIONS FOR ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE:

The gallery has showcased numerous artists in the past, including:

“Through Shadows” by Todd Carpenter

“She Portal” by Julia Gray and Sienna Browne

“The Secret Language of Flowers” by Anne Phillips

“Interpretations of Things” by Corbin Braciszewski

“The Human Experience” by Francois Michel Beausoleil

Including other artists: Ron Colabucci, Dagmar Galleithner-Steiner, Lisa Miller, Brady Willmott, and Kate Joiner

For more information about Once Upon A Frame: www.onceuponaframe.com

IG: Once Upon A Frame

______________________

Author’s Bio:

After receiving a degree in design, Sherri worked for brands in apparel and consumer goods for several years. She enjoyed this profession and was fortunate enough to sell her own brand to major stores. She cherished the experience of meeting various artisans around the world as she traveled for work to produce products. A year ago, she made a career pivot and embarked on an exciting artistic adventure. This adventure has led her to create artwork for several gallery exhibits, permanent public art installations, graphics for a music festival, and a special art project for a new fire station. She feels very fortunate to be in the arts and is working on giving back. She has written grants that have funded art festivals, serves as gallery board member, and writes articles to support the arts.

Please visit her website and Instagram to view artwork at www.sherriscottstudios.com

IG: Sherri Scott Studios

All images courtesy of Once Upon A Frame.