Meet the Artist Vivienne Riggio

ABN: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

Vivienne J Riggio’s artistic journey is a testament to a life steeped in observation and the transformation of the mundane into the extraordinary. Her studio has been described as a crucible where she takes shapes and textures and creates mystical sculptures of wonder. Her trust is built around her deep intuitive character and wildly active imagination. This trust has guided her well before identifying as an artist. She’s been a creative since birth.

ABN: What is your background?

Born in the coal mining region of Murphysboro, Illinois, and now permanently residing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Vivienne’s path to becoming an artist was as intuitive as it was inevitable. From her earliest memories, she was captivated by the world’s shapes, images, and designs, finding solace and expression in the arts as a young girl. Her childhood, characterized by quiet introspection and a deep internalization of her surroundings, laid the foundation for her unique artistic language, which she began expressing through three-dimensional art as early as five years old.

This fascination with shapes led her to the world of design at the Fashion Institute of Design. However, after a summer employed at the Santa Fe Opera costume shop, her vision and a new north star beckoned. That was when three-dimensional life-size sculpture took hold and hasn’t let go since.

As a career, Vivienne took a dramatic shift towards defending the rights and conditions of factory workers throughout most of the world. This profound pool of collective imagery, culture, language, and empathy has deeply inspired her work. When she wasn’t traveling, she decomposed herself in her art, sculpting, making mosaics, and hiking.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

As a multi-media artist Vivienne’s superpowers stretch from many regions of her vast imagination. Sculpture, mosaic, metalwork, fiber arts, block printing. “My truth allows me to shift boundaries as the inspiration and images appear.” Her sources of inspiration include other artists, both contemporary and historic, the wilderness, the sky, the sunlight and rain. The seasons of spring, Indian summer, and autumn also deeply influence her work. All these elements are rooted in her subconscious as she is out and about interacting with the world around her. Once she steps in her studio, however, the magic unfolds.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

I’m inspired by Alexander Calder for his unabashed creativity, Magdalena Abakanowicz for her ingenuity to repurpose and courage to go big, Bette Saar to bring renewed life to the discarded, Graciela Iturbide for her stunning black and white photographs of rural Mexican women, and Rose Simpson for her courage.

ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?

“You’re different than the others, consider that a gift.” My dad told me this when I was about 5 years old.

ABN :When you are not working, where can we find you?

I enjoy being outdoors, at the movies, golfing, socializing with others, going on road trips, exploring wherever I live, and going to museums, galleries, and art events.

ABN: What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?

People ask and wonder where the idea for the Sheep Collection, or the Herd, came from. Why has she been compelled to create mythical creatures that take us to another realm? The sheep, the bulls, and the bison. So she began researching the prominence these animals have shared with various deities. Her research and curiosity took her to Mesopotamia. In doing so, it was discovered that many deities from this region, where the origin of life had beginnings, are where goddesses and gods had bulls, cows, and rams as their companions. This information inspired Vivienne to create a new cohesive body of work—three mythical heads, the guardians of the cosmos. Stay tuned!

ABN: Any plans for 2025? Where will your creativity take you?

Vivienne has a well-thought-out plan for 2025. It includes exhibiting strategies, the intention to go deeper into her imagination with no boundaries set, no expectations, to explore ideas and play with concepts unabashedly. To continue to explore where ideas come from. To continue to play and have confidence in the outcome.