Meet the Artist: Semadar

Here at Art Business News, we had the pleasure in interviewing renowned artist, Semadar, founder of the Neo-Pointillism Movement. Get to know the artist below.

ABN: Who are you and what is your vision as an artist?

Semadar: I am Semadar, an artist and founder of the Neo-Pointillism Movement, which connects ancient art with contemporary realism. Understanding antiquity equips artists to create the future. I feel privileged to recognize the importance of the arts and their philosophical mission in human existence.

ABN: What is your background?

Semadar: Since a very young age, I cannot recall a day when I did not draw, paint, or study art. While my studies in journalism have proven to be a valuable apparatus in the articulation of essays and published works, it was never my focus. It is the rigorous and proficient teachings I received at the Académie Arts et Beaux 20 years ago that play a crucial role in shaping the artist that I am today.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does it impact your work?

Semadar: Art is not just a profession; it is a way of life and a lens through which I perceive and interact with the world. The great master Nicolas Poussin, back in the 16th century, said, “I believe that what is worth doing is worth doing well.” The teachings that I received at the academy were very rigorous and demanding. I impose the same intellectual challenge in the creation of each artwork and its philosophical message.

ABN: What Artist(s) inspire you?

Semadar: The inspiration for my creations materializes while studying literary works and essays of great philosophers such as Gaston Bachelard, Jean-Paul Sartre, Joseph Proudhon, and many other great immortals. I have studied the techniques and methods of the Impressionist and Pointillist masters such as Seurat, Signac, Monet, Van Gogh, Pissarro, and their contemporaries, who serve as a continuous source of inspiration.

ABN: What is the best advice you received?

Semadar: To create art for the sake of art, not for fame or financial gains, but instead to ensure the authenticity of my voice amidst the cacophony of external influences and trends.

ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?

Semadar: I find solace in the early morning in my garden, where the world is an inspiration ready to be painted. I carry these moments into my studio where the fusion of philosophy, literature, and visual arts emerge on canvas.

ABN: What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?

Semadar: The interest in art rhetoric, manifested by the 300,000 plus followers on Facebook and by art students, was profound. This inspired the creation of the Semadar Masterclass, where I simplified the complex and eloquent vocabulary of art rhetoric, with the objective that aspiring artists could enter a pictorial universe of the immeasurable secrets of the art world. I simplify simplistically the rhetoric of different movements, from classical art composition to Impressionism, chromatics hierarchy, and the Polychromy of Synthesis, with emphasis on Post Impressionism, and a gaze at the tendencies of the isms.”

https://www.semadarmasterclass.com/pages/art-masterclass-by-santina-semadar-panetta

ABN: Any plans for 2025? Where will your creativity take you?

Semadar: Scheduled for the 2nd of April at the Carlton Fine Art Gallery in New York, I will be exhibiting eight historical paintings, and on the 3rd of April at Art Expo New York, I will be showcasing two paintings.

Currently, inspired by global events and philosophical reference material, my artistic focus is on the development of two interconnected collections.