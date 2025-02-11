West Coast Art Tour – Museum Highlights

San Francisco

de Young



Tamara de Lempicka

Step into the glamorous world of Tamara de Lempicka, one of the most iconic and avant-garde artists of the 20th century, at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. This exclusive exhibition offers a rare opportunity to explore the seductive elegance and technical mastery of de Lempicka’s signature style, from her famous portraits to her sleek, modernist nudes.

The exhibit also explores the artist’s life journey, tracing her migration from Poland to Paris, where she gained fame within the artistic circles of the 1920s and 1930s. Through her brushstrokes, de Lempicka not only immortalized the women of her time but also presented herself as a bold, independent figure in a world that was still finding space for women in the arts

Exhibit ends February 9. After its presentation at the de Young, the exhibition will travel to Houston and be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, March 9 through May 26, 2025.