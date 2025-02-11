West Coast Art Tour – Museum Highlights

Wandering the west coast and love art? Here’s what’s been going on at museums from Seattle to San Francisco!
Yayoi Kusama: Dreaming of Earth’s Sphericity, I Would Offer My Love is an evocative exploration of Kusama’s ongoing obsession with infinity, repetition, and the cosmos. This exhibition delves into her unique perspective on the interconnectedness of the universe, with Kusama offering her personal vision of Earth as a spherical entity through immersive installations, vibrant polka dots, and hypnotic patterns. The phrase “I Would Offer My Love” reflects her lifelong journey of merging the internal with the external, offering her art as a form of emotional release and connection to the cosmos. Kusama’s works, often rooted in her experiences with mental health, invite viewers into a transformative space that blurs the lines between the physical and the infinite. On through Fall 2025.