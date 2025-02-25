Meet the Artist and Gallerist: Ryan Taylor and SAB Gallery Collection

When I’m spending too much energy thinking about what I need to do, I try to take a small portion of that energy and put it into just starting it. And so Nipsey was also a huge testbed for me to learn a lot of new things because it’s the first time I scaled up to that size. I ran into issues many times when I just didn’t know what to do. And I thought “Let’s try something.” Maybe I tried 20 things and they wouldn’t work, but number 21 was the move. That’s the best piece of advice that I’ve gotten that’s helped me through a lot of difficult times.

ABN: Both of those are absolutely terrific and spot on. What’s the scoop for 2025? I know, Ryan, we heard a little bit. We’ve got a museum on the schedule, but what else are you gearing up for?

Ryan: I’m in the middle of the Christie’s auction piece right now, which is super exciting because I thought I heard him wrong when he asked me. He’s actually been in my shop and said my work shows “what you’re capable of and where you can go.” So Christie’s Auction House and the Hip Hop Museum, if those two things happen, I’m happy for the year! These things keep snowballing a little bit and a little bit — it’s at a good rate. I don’t want it to snowball too fast because then I can’t do everything. Too many opportunities is a good problem to have, of course.

I feel like I’m able to really choose the things that are meaningful to me, collaborating with people to find the right creative outlet, imagining wild ideas together. That’s been the biggest catalyst for me and why I’m I think that I’m able to tackle these opportunities in the coming year.

ABN: And how about for you, Sabrina, and SAB Gallery?

Sabrina: We had such a great year last year, and we’re looking forward to 2025 and doing more fairs. We love connecting and showcasing more artworks and more artists. We have hosted nine shows of our own last year, and looking to expand to Europe this year. Our first show is happening in London. We’re very excited for new markets and meeting new people and discovering new artists. That’s something that’s very exciting happening in our community right now, and we really look forward to it.

ABN: Sounds like it’s going to be a great year for both of you! So just as we close, we’ve been talking a lot about art, the SAB Gallery, all of the things that have transpired with the Nipsey sculpture. But when you’re not thinking about all of that, when you’re doing something else, Ryan, where would we find you?

Ryan: I’m always thinking about it. But if I’m not working on something actively, I have a lot of creative friends. For me, I know what’s been really helpful for me and really inspiring is just having my friends around me that are really supportive of me. I want to give that back. I have so many friends that are doing so many projects. I just love to go out with my friends and hear about what they’re doing. You might get a little idea from it or maybe not at all. And maybe you’re just there to support them and make them feel loved and grow as an artist and maybe share some pitfalls of things that you can relate to. And I just love that whole thing. So that’s my first go-to is if I’m not working on something. And I have my little dog. So I’m hanging out with my dog and my girlfriend and just enjoying life going around L.A. We’re always out and about in the city and just discovering new little things right around the corner.

ABN: How about you, Sabrina? Where would we find you?

Sabrina: Yeah, I agree with Ryan that when you’re an artist or in the art world, you always look for inspiration. You always look for new ideas and fresh perspectives. I like to go visit other exhibitions. I actually got a chance last year to visit Art Basel in Switzerland, which was very nice to see where it all started and learn more about the history behind it. And I visited many museums like the Picasso Museum and other places that really taught me a lot more than I knew, and I was lucky to get to experience all that. Just love traveling, love discovering more about art and more about the people, and what they think about art, and sharing those stories on our pages. We share not only about our gallery, but the community and the art. We share about art fairs, about artists, about the shows that are happening because we can all learn from each other and grow together.

ABN: Absolutely. This has been so much fun to have a chance to what’s going on with Nipsey and plans for Nipsey for 2025. Ryan, when you said earlier about Nipsey being part of your Immortal series, it certainly seems like this sculpture is well on its way to being immortal and having a wonderful provenance. Thank you both, and I’ll hope to see you soon.

Ryan: Thank you so much. Thank you so much, Linda. I really appreciate it. And I’m sure we’ll be seeing more of you at all the upcoming fairs!

Sabrina: Thank you so much. And we’ll see you at Artexpo New York soon.