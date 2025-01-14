MEET THE ARTIST: THE ADDO BROTHERS

The Addo Brothers: A Legacy in Sawdust
Sustainable — the buzz word impacting many industries — is a description you could give the artwork of four brothers hailing from Ghana. Born in Accra, Ghana, Alfred, Frank, James, and Ivan Addo inherited their passion for art from their father, James Addo Sr., a masterful wood sculptor. From an early age, the brothers were immersed in their father’s craft, often surrounded by sawdust — the byproduct of his artistry.
For the Addo brothers, sawdust became more than just a byproduct; it was a source of endless fascination. They spent countless hours playing with it, shaping it into figures, and experimenting with its texture. These childhood experiences ignited a lifelong passion for this often-overlooked material.
Alfred, the eldest, initially pursued a career in medicine but couldn’t resist the call of creativity. With his scientific background, he began exploring innovative uses for sawdust, developing eco-friendly adhesives from recycled materials. Then finding his way to art fairs and shows with his story and innovative three-dimensional reliefs, Alfred began to strategize about a gallery business, not only for himself, but for his three brothers too: Addo Contemporary Gallery.
Inspired by Alfred’s breakthroughs, the brothers each delved deeper into sawdust as an artistic medium, crafting their unique styles.
Alfred’s work is characterized by intricate three- dimensional reliefs with metallic finishes, while lvan’s bold and colorful creations add acrylics to the sawdust, bringing vibrant energy to the medium. Frank, on the other hand, is inspired by nature, farm fields, and tracks on the land, creating textured geometric imagery. And James uses sawdust to create embellishments and dimension on his work. Each brother making unique use of what would otherwise be scraped on the lumberyard floor. Very colorful, very textured, and dimensional.
Alfred notes: “You can see how we’ve transformed humble sawdust into something that’s a treasure. I call it a trash to treasure story. It’s something we want to use to encourage other people, whatever they’re doing, to be eco-friendly and to be conscious of the environment.”
Together, the brothers have transformed sawdust into a versatile canvas, elevating it from its humble origins to an extraordinary medium for artistic expression. Their work is a testament to the boundless potential of creativity and the power of reimagining unconventional materials. The Addo brothers continue to inspire the art world proving that even the simplest elements can be transformed into masterpieces.
For more information, visit https://addocontemporary.com/
And check out their Instagram for the latest news: https://www.instagram.com/addocontemporaryart