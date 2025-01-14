MEET THE ARTIST: THE ADDO BROTHERS

For the Addo brothers, sawdust became more than just a byproduct; it was a source of endless fascination. They spent countless hours playing with it, shaping it into figures, and experimenting with its texture. These childhood experiences ignited a lifelong passion for this often-overlooked material.

Alfred, the eldest, initially pursued a career in medicine but couldn’t resist the call of creativity. With his scientific background, he began exploring innovative uses for sawdust, developing eco-friendly adhesives from recycled materials. Then finding his way to art fairs and shows with his story and innovative three-dimensional reliefs, Alfred began to strategize about a gallery business, not only for himself, but for his three brothers too: Addo Contemporary Gallery.