Latin American Art Shines at Pinta Miami

Inside the walls of a former seaplane base in Miami, at 6 p.m. on a Sunday in early December, a cordial voice was heard overhead announcing the end to the 2024 edition of Pinta Miami. And with the announcement, the gallerists, exhibitors, and attendees across the venue, in an ovation to their hosts, broke into a decorous round of applause. Such was the conclusion to the latest edition of Pinta Miami.

Pinta Miami is an art fair that distinguishes itself by specializing in the contemporary art of Latin America. The 2024 edition – its 18th since inaugurating in New York and 11th since relocating to South Florida – was located in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami and exhibited a tight selection of 39 galleries. These galleries were organized into three distinct sections: The Main Section, consisting of an international selection of galleries, which also incorporated Ibero-American representation via galleries from Spain and Portugal; The Radar Section, with each of 4 galleries presenting either a solo or two-artist exhibit; and The Next Section, which highlighted the proposals of 8 emerging South American Galleries. Accompanying was also a Special Project section that brought together a group of paintings by Indigenous artists from the Shipibo-konibo community, located in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon.

FORO, a forum component further contributed programming all throughout the weekend. The FORO brought more than 15 artists, curators, researchers, collectors, and cultural institutions into dialogues that addressed diverse topics, such as the challenges of managing initiatives and of developing contemporary art projects in Latin America. There were presentations of recent publications on the current dynamics of art collecting, discussion panels on new models of collaboration and management for art institutions, as well as film screenings, audiovisual works, and more.

The fair also hosted a series of celebratory events, including private gatherings and exclusive occasions. A standout moment was the special breakfast held in honor of the legendary gallerist Bernice Steinbaum. This event brought together an inspiring group of artists, gallerists, and women professionals in the arts, celebrating Steinbaum’s remarkable career and her invaluable contributions to nurturing artistic talent and vision.Of this year’s offerings, Pinta global curator Irene Gelfman had this to say: “This edition of Pinta Miami was characterized by a generous layout and a meticulous selection of galleries, artists, and their artwork. On display was a great diversity and quality of Latino and Latinx artists, a meeting point for the north and south of our continent.”

A sense of camaraderie amongst the gallerists gave way to a familiar feeling of community that often characterizes Latin American cultures. This was especially evident in The Next Section. Guided by the curation of Giuliana Vidarte, this section sorted 8 emerging galleries into 4 shared booths, generating collaboration across gallerists for a joint proposal. Bernardo Montoya from Salon Comunal, co-winner of the Next Award along with Hans Peterson from Departamento 112, said, “This opportunity that Pinta provides us to exchange knowledge, programs, and philosophies between two galleries from different countries is wonderful. It’s been a few months of learning with Hans, of validating why we are, as artists, managing these art circulation sites as well as emphasizing the importance and relevance of the art fair as a place to forge new and existing relationships”. The Spanish galleries participating in Pinta were just as excited about the opportunity. “Within the diversity of fairs that converge during Miami Art Week, Pinta stands out as a boutique-style platform for high-quality Ibero-American art collecting.” said Luis Valverde Espejo, gallerist of Espacio Mínimo.

“Pinta offers context for understanding art in Latin America today by presenting classics and contemporary painting and sculpture from the region. Nobody does it better,” said fairgoer Alberto Ibargüen, when asked for a comment on his experience at Pinta. One booth that illustrated this quote was that of Bogotá based gallery El Museo; it juxtaposed the doughy figurations of Fernando Botero paintings with charcoal works by another Colombian, but this one working today, in Gonzalo Fuenmayor.

One thing for sure, Pinta Miami was a success and will be back for its 19th edition during Miami Art Week 2025.

___________________

About Pinta Miami

Pinta Miami is the only fair dedicated exclusively to Ibero-Latin American art during Miami Art Week. Since its founding in New York in 2007, Pinta has reinforced its commitment to showcasing artistic plurality through curated sections and a dynamic, contemporary interdisciplinary program.

In its third consecutive edition at The Hangar in Coconut Grove, this major international event offers a unique environment that intertwines the artistic experience with sophistication and a natural setting, becoming a meeting point for artists, curators, gallerists, collectors, and art enthusiasts.