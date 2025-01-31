Canadian Artist Michael Sydoryk: Where Wild Energy Meets Canvas

In Alberta, Canada, Michael Sydoryk has emerged as a compelling voice in contemporary wildlife art, transforming what began as a university student’s creative escape into a passionate artistic journey that speaks to the raw energy of the natural world.

At just 19, Sydoryk discovered his calling through an unexpected eight-hour painting session that completely absorbed him. “I completely lost myself in the process,” he recalls. “It was incredibly addicting and satiated something in me I didn’t know I needed.” This moment of artistic awakening would set the course for his future career.

Now a recognized contemporary wildlife artist, Sydoryk’s signature style bridges the gap between technical precision and emotional expression. His work is characterized by accurate proportions that ground the viewer in reality, while aggressive, loose brushstrokes and carefully chosen color palettes convey the untamed spirit of his subjects.

“Though I would describe it as a highly emotional or energetic style,” Sydoryk explains, “I go for realism in that my proportions are accurate, and you have an immediate idea of what you’re looking at. The rest comes from the aggressive, loose brush stroke and simple yet inviting color palette.”

His distinctive use of white backgrounds serves both aesthetic and philosophical purposes. “Superficially, I love winter. I love the beauty of the cold,” he says. “Stepping outside to a seemingly more silent environment that allows focus to be drawn back inward.” This minimalist approach invites viewers to complete the scene with their interpretations, creating a unique dialogue between the artist, artwork, and audience.

Sydoryk’s creative process defies conventional methods. Rather than starting with sketches or references, he often begins by selecting a canvas size that speaks to him. “I will find a size of canvas that I’m just completely drawn to,” he shares. “From there, I just stare at it until it makes sense for what type of form should be on the canvas.”

While initially resistant to wildlife art, believing the genre was already mastered by artists like Robert Bateman, Sydoryk found his true calling when he painted his first bison in 2012. The majestic animal has since become a recurring subject in his work, embodying the power and spirit he strives to capture in every piece.

His talent gained significant recognition in 2016 when his work was accepted into the prestigious Calgary Stampede’s Western Showcase, a pivotal moment that helped establish his presence in the fine art world. Since completing his university education in 2018, Sydoryk has dedicated himself fully to his artistic pursuit, constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new techniques while maintaining his distinctive style.

Recently, Sydoryk has begun incorporating oil paints into his primarily acrylic-based practice, seeking to deepen the emotional connection in his pieces. “Each year, I try to tell a different story with my work,” he says. “I normally have no idea what that dialogue will be until a few pieces into the next series.”

Uniquely positioned as both an artist and a chiropractor, Sydoryk maintains a balanced perspective on creative pursuit. “Regardless of what you do in life, if you can do things because you love to do them and not solely because it covers the bills, you’re doing it right,” he reflects. This dual career path allows him to approach his art with authenticity, free from the pressure of commercial success.

Behind the scenes, Sydoryk’s wife plays a crucial role in his artistic journey, managing her own impressive career in barrel racing while co-owning a successful fitness studio in Cochrane, Alberta. “The reason I am able to do what I do is because of her support,” he acknowledges.

For collectors seeking contemporary wildlife art that captures both the physical presence and spiritual essence of its subjects, Sydoryk’s work offers a fresh perspective that continues to evolve. His pieces invite viewers to experience the wild through a lens of emotional energy and technical precision, creating artwork that resonates long after the first viewing.

Author’s Bio:

Shanan Campbell is passionate about art – those who make it and those who collect it. She believes everyone deserves meaningful and brilliantly curated art for their home, office, yacht, or vacation retreat. For more than two decades, she has been the driving force behind Sorrel Sky Gallery, Durango, established in 2002 to provide personalized client services, maintain a progressive business model, and develop meaningful connections between the artists it represents and the clients it serves. Shanan opened Sorrel Sky, Santa Fe, in 2014 and Sorrel Sky, New York City, in 2024. She continues to pursue artists who have long inspired her, including them in the success and forward momentum of Sorrel Sky.

For more information about Michael Sydoryk: https://sorrelsky.com/collections/michael-sydoryk

All Images courtesy of Michael Sydoryk for Sorrel Sky Gallery.