Artist Steve Hastings: Finding Beauty in Desert’s Light

At 70, El Paso artist Steve Hastings discovered what many spend lifetimes seeking – the courage to create purely beautiful things. His luminous paintings of desert flora, particularly cacti, transcend mere botanical representation to become what he calls “Magical Realism,” portals into a world where nature’s eternal spirit shines through.

“Today, creating art is the only thing left for me to do in our high-tech, digital society where I alone can still make something of beauty with my imagination, my own two hands, and maybe, if I’m lucky, my heart,” Hastings says. His journey to this artistic revelation, however, was anything but straightforward.

Growing up in El Paso, Texas, where he still resides, Hastings studied art at the University of Texas, El Paso. A pivotal moment came in the 1970s when he visited Santa Fe and encountered Georgia O’Keeffe’s work, an influence that would later echo in his own desert-inspired paintings. After a decade in New York’s advertising world, he returned to his artistic roots, though not without struggle.

The year 2016 marked a crucial turning point. “I thought I was never going to make it as an artist,” he recalls. At his lowest point, contemplating abandoning both art and life itself, he received what he describes as a divine message: “Just do beautiful things.”

Initially resistant to this guidance – “My ego was scared, and I wanted to be tough” – Hastings eventually embraced it, albeit defiantly. “I’ll do it just to prove you wrong,” he thought. The result? He sold his first “beautiful” painting and hasn’t stopped since.

His current work focuses on desert plants, particularly cacti, which he views as sacred guardians of life in harsh conditions. “It’s like you’re looking through a window into this world. My world,” he explains. His process is intuitive, combining various botanical elements into compositions that emerge organically on the canvas.

Each painting requires approximately 100 hours to complete, with Hastings maintaining a disciplined four-hour daily painting schedule, following a morning routine of cycling, weightlifting, and yoga. This structured approach belies the mystical nature of his creative process.

“When I paint things, I know I did it but I don’t always remember how I did it,” he says. “It tells me how to mix the colors. I don’t write it down. They are like happenings; they happen to me.” This surrender to the creative process allows him to access what he considers a deeper truth beyond ego.

Hastings describes himself as a non-dualist, believing in the interconnectedness of all beings. “I believe that we all share the same being,” he explains. “There’s only one perfect being, this whole dream is it.” This philosophy infuses his work with a spiritual dimension that transcends mere representation.

His artistic style, which he terms Magical Realism, combines natural elements with surrealist touches. “It’s a cactus and a cloud, but there’s something else going on,” he says. “I’m just trying to illustrate or illuminate or let some of that light out of me onto the canvas.”

The transformation from seeking fame to finding fulfillment in creating beauty marked a profound shift in Hastings’ artistic journey. “I guess I surrendered to whatever I was resisting, and I think it’s love,” he reflects. “It’s made me a lot kinder.” He describes managing his ego like handling a difficult child – giving it a seat in the back with a toy steering wheel, acknowledging its presence while not letting it drive.

For collectors, Hastings’ work offers more than just desert imagery. Each piece serves as a window into a world where beauty and spirituality intertwine, where cacti become more than plants – they become portraits of resilience, guardians of desert wisdom, and channels for divine light.

Author’s Bio:

Shanan Campbell is passionate about art – those who make it and those who collect it. She believes everyone deserves meaningful and brilliantly curated art for their home, office, yacht, or vacation retreat. For more than two decades, she has been the driving force behind Sorrel Sky Gallery, Durango, established in 2002 to provide personalized client services, maintain a progressive business model, and develop meaningful connections between the artists it represents and the clients it serves. Shanan opened Sorrel Sky, Santa Fe, in 2014 and Sorrel Sky, New York City, in 2024. She continues to pursue artists who have long inspired her, including them in the success and forward momentum of Sorrel Sky.

For more information about Steve Hastings: https://sorrelsky.com/collections/steve-hastings

All Images courtesy of Steve Hastings for Sorrel Sky Gallery.