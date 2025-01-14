ART TREKS: Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective

“The title of the exhibition mirrors the artists’ use of wordplay, alluding to the kaleidoscope-like quality of their works and the collision of imagery, themes, and references that comprise their artistic language,” said the exhibition’s curator Selene Preciado. “The artists use critique layered with humor as a tool to unpack the tensions and contradictions of our postcolonial transcultural identity.”

Prior to its installation at the Crocker, Collidoscope was presented at museums throughout the country including the Art Museum of South Texas, the Stanlee & Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, the Philbrook Museum of Art, and the Corning Museum of Glass. The exhibition will continue on to The Mint Museum in South Carolina.

Intended to be an immersive experience, the Crocker will host a variety of exhibition-related programs and classes including the ¡Descubra! free family festival that showcases the extraordinary scope of Latinx art and cultural contributions. Inspired by Collidoscope, the festival serves as a closing ceremony for the exhibition on May 4, 2025.