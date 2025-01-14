ART TREKS: Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective

Brothers. Artists. Working together for decades.
An unlikely story and yet, when it’s Einar and Jamex de la Torre it’s absolutely expected. Growing up in Mexico and today living on both sides of the border in San Diego and Baja California, they have inherited their own unique vision of the Latinx experience and American culture. Their work is visually complex and infused with humorous elements exploring art, history, and material culture. Working with glass, resin, lenticular prints and found objects, the brothers create work inspired by Mexican folk art, popular culture, religious imagery, consumer culture, and mythology.
“The title of the exhibition mirrors the artists’ use of wordplay, alluding to the kaleidoscope-like quality of their works and the collision of imagery, themes, and references that comprise their artistic language,” said the exhibition’s curator Selene Preciado. “The artists use critique layered with humor as a tool to unpack the tensions and contradictions of our postcolonial transcultural identity.”
Prior to its installation at the Crocker, Collidoscope was presented at museums throughout the country including the Art Museum of South Texas, the Stanlee & Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, the Philbrook Museum of Art, and the Corning Museum of Glass. The exhibition will continue on to The Mint Museum in South Carolina.
Intended to be an immersive experience, the Crocker will host a variety of exhibition-related programs and classes including the ¡Descubra! free family festival that showcases the extraordinary scope of Latinx art and cultural contributions. Inspired by Collidoscope, the festival serves as a closing ceremony for the exhibition on May 4, 2025.
Live performances and creative art activities celebrate and platform local artists and performers. A series of mini-talks and docent led tours of the exhibition showcase the bi-national and bi-cultural background of artists, Jamex and Einar de la Torre, a pair of brothers whose work connects to issues and ideas often explored in border and Chicano art. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino will be onsite to offer hands-on Create-It! activities as well as highlight local Latino artists.
It’s definitely a don’t miss opportunity to experience the brothers’ artistry — and enjoy the rich tradition and culture that inspire them.
Event details
When: February 9 through May 4, 2025
Where: Crocker Art Museum – Sacramento
Tickets: Adults: $15; college students, military, seniors: $10; children 6-17: $8; children 5 and under: free with a paid adult ticket. For more information about tickets and hours, click here.
For more information about the De La Torre Brothers exhibit and events, click here.