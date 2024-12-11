THE BUZZ: Cleveland Institute of Art’s Interactive Media Lab

What better way to design and test your creative vision for the future than in an interactive lab filled with cutting-edge technology? That’s where the Interactive Media Lab (IML) at Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA) comes in. The lab features an extended reality (XR) studio, the latest virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, and an arcade where students can develop and test their own video games.

And it’s not just available to students—it’ll be open to the public, too! Slated to open in spring 2025, the lab will invite Clevelanders of all ages to learn, experiment, and play with many of the same technologies available to CIA students, making it the first facility of its kind in Ohio.