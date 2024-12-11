THE BUZZ: Cleveland Institute of Art’s Interactive Media Lab

What better way to design and test your creative vision for the future than in an interactive lab filled with cutting-edge technology? That’s where the Interactive Media Lab (IML) at Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA) comes in. The lab features an extended reality (XR) studio, the latest virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, and an arcade where students can develop and test their own video games.
And it’s not just available to students—it’ll be open to the public, too! Slated to open in spring 2025, the lab will invite Clevelanders of all ages to learn, experiment, and play with many of the same technologies available to CIA students, making it the first facility of its kind in Ohio.
What’s the Interactive Media Lab all about?
CIA designed this state-of-the-art laboratory to empower its students to innovate and create in ways few other art and design colleges can offer. The two-story, 14,300-square-foot building will share space with Northeast Ohio companies and institutions that are blazing new trails in healthcare, software development, community-based arts, and entrepreneurship. CIA students will get the chance to participate in artist- and designer-driven development with companies like Hyland Software and Jumpstart Inc. so they can see their creations progress from concept to launch.
With powerful tech, a strong community network, and some of the brightest minds in art and design, the IML’s possibilities are endless.
Get a glimpse inside the IML
Take a virtual stroll with us as we tour the lab (though you should really just go see it for yourself!).
Extend reality in the XR studio
One of only a few extended reality studios in Ohio, the IML’s XR studio offers groundbreaking tools for producing breathtaking visuals. The space has a 36-foot LED wall and a 26-foot inlaid LED floor that integrate seamlessly to bring even the biggest ideas to life.
Get your game on in the arcade
This room boasts PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming—plus arcade cabinets for playing commercial and independent games, a racing simulator, and VR solo play rooms. It’s gaming heaven!
Unleash your creativity in the multi-format screening room
Outfitted for VR, 3D and 2D visual experiences, immersive audio experiences, video editing, sound mastering, and more, this space is designed for flexibility. It’s got a little of everything—and you can do a lot in here!
Digitize the real world in the image + data capture studio
This is the future that Star Trek envisioned! The image + data capture studio is equipped with laser scanners, lighting equipment, platforms, and turntables that allow you to create digital models of real-world objects and people. Yep, that means you can turn yourself into a hologram.
Get innovative in the rapid prototyping lab
Transform your most abstract ideas into reality faster than you can say, “Damn, that was fast!” This room is a creative playground complete with 3D printers and laser cutters to help you turn mere concepts into something tangible—quickly.
For more information about the Interactive Media Lab, click here.